Daily Podcast: Will Robot Actors Take Over Hollywood? Amazon, Fast & Furious, MoviePass, and Guardians Vol. 3
Posted on Thursday, August 16th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
On the August 16, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Amazon’s potential acquisition of a theater chain, a robot lead actor in an upcoming movie, the future of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast & Furious, and MoviePass.
In The News:
- Amazon May Acquire Landmark Theatres Movie Chain
- The A.I. Uprising Begins as Tony Kaye Casts Robot as Lead in His Next Film ‘2nd Born’
- James Gunn Won’t Be Hired Back to Direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
- Paul Walker’s Family Wants His ‘Fast and Furious’ Character to Return
- MoviePass Introduces More Limiting Changes, While AMC Promises 12-Month Pricing Guarantee
Other articles mentioned:
