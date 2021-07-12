On the July 12, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editorial Director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss this weekend’s Black Widow box office and what it means for the recovery of theatrical exhibition and also what the streaming numbers might mean for the future of movies.

In The News:

‘Black Widow’ Smashes Pandemic Box Office Records With the Biggest Opening Since ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Is the box office returning to normal? Look at 2021 How does this compare? Disney didn’t wait to give out premiere access numbers Disney Premiere Access – the new norm?



All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.