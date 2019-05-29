Slashfilm Daily slice

On the May 29, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news and answer a couple of questions in the mailbag.

 

  • Jason D from Sydney Australia writes in “Hi Peter,  I just have a question and request for the mail bag. What music track would each of you want to be in the Guardians 3 movie? And can someone PLEASE tweet James Gunn to put January by Pilot in the movie. I think that it would be perfect for that movie.  Thank you again, and loving all of your arts AND domestic discussions.  Cheers again from Sydney Australia.”

 

Jacob says: GOTG 3 needs to have songs written by Jim Steinman. Classic Meat Loaf. The Streets of Fire soundtrack. This is necessity. Make it happen, Gunn.

 

  • Tyler from Seattle writes in “Hey Peter and Slashfilm daily crew,  My wife and I have made it a tradition to fly out to LA every year for halloween horror nights. We have been adding on a studio tour the last few years and we have really enjoyed them. So far we have done Paramount, Warner Brothers and this year we did Sony. I think those are the big ones but do you happen to know of any other ones available? We would love to do a Disney/LucasFilm or Pixar but as far as I can tell those are not open to the public. Love the show!  PS: why are there so many donut shops in the LA area?”

 

