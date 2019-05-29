Daily Podcast: What Songs Do We Want to Hear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? L.A. Studio Tours, The Handmaid’s Tale S3, Love Simon, and More
Posted on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the May 29, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news and answer a couple of questions in the mailbag.
In The News:
- Brad – Exclusive: ‘Love, Simon’ Disney+ Series Will Focus on Two New Characters Not in the Movie
- HT – ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Review: After a Slow Start, Emotional Torture Gives Way to Promising Political Thrills
- Brad – Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Movie Begins Shooting in Norway with an Intriguing Working Title
- Brad talks Booksmart
In the Mailbag:
- Jason D from Sydney Australia writes in “Hi Peter, I just have a question and request for the mail bag. What music track would each of you want to be in the Guardians 3 movie? And can someone PLEASE tweet James Gunn to put January by Pilot in the movie. I think that it would be perfect for that movie. Thank you again, and loving all of your arts AND domestic discussions. Cheers again from Sydney Australia.”
Jacob says: GOTG 3 needs to have songs written by Jim Steinman. Classic Meat Loaf. The Streets of Fire soundtrack. This is necessity. Make it happen, Gunn.
- Tyler from Seattle writes in “Hey Peter and Slashfilm daily crew, My wife and I have made it a tradition to fly out to LA every year for halloween horror nights. We have been adding on a studio tour the last few years and we have really enjoyed them. So far we have done Paramount, Warner Brothers and this year we did Sony. I think those are the big ones but do you happen to know of any other ones available? We would love to do a Disney/LucasFilm or Pixar but as far as I can tell those are not open to the public. Love the show! PS: why are there so many donut shops in the LA area?”
Other Articles Mentioned:
- January by Pilot
- Toxic by Britney Spears
- September by Earth Wind & Fire
- I’d Really Love to See You Tonight by England Dan & John Ford Coley
- Los Angeles Movie Studio Tours, Ranked
