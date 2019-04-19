On the April 19 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by Jeff Morreale to talk about his trip to Shanghai Disneyland resort. We hear all about this fairly new Disney theme park, find out about the best rides, the culture differences, and get tips for a potential visit.

Opening Banter: Jeff just got home from China today and is chatting with us.

In Our Feature Presentation: Jeff tells us what it’s like to visit Shanghai Disneyland.

