Daily Podcast: Westworld, The Hunger Games, Venom 2, HBO Max, Scoob!, SXSW & More
Posted on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 22, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Westworld, The Hunger Games, Venom 2, HBO Max, Scoob!, SXSW and more.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Westworld’ Season 4 is Official at HBO, Showrunners Planning a Six Season Run
- HT: ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel Movie Officially Coming From Lionsgate, Francis Lawrence Returning to Direct
- Ben (og Jacob): ‘Venom 2’ is Now Titled ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ – And Has Been Delayed Eight Months
- HT: HBO Max Streaming Service Sets Official Launch Date for May 27
- Ben: Warner Media “Rethinking the Theatrical Model”
- Ben: ‘Spaceship Earth’ Trailer: Neon’s Biosphere Documentary Has an Innovative Release Strategy
- HT: SXSW Filmmakers Aren’t On Board with Amazon’s Offer to Screen Their Movies for Free
- Chris: The Majority of Georgia Movie Theaters Won’t Reopen Next Week
All the other stuff you need to know:
