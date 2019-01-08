Daily Podcast: We Visit The Set of ‘Captain Marvel’ And Talk With Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn & Jonathan Schwartz
Posted on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 8, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is here to play a few interviews from the set of Captain Marvel. We will hear from Samuel L Jackson, who reprises his role as a young SHIELD head Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn, who plays a Skrull commander, and Jonathan Schwartz, the executive producer of the film who reveals everything we need to know about Marvel’s first female-led superhero film.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Today we are doing a special episode featuring interviews from my May 2018 visit to the set of Captain Marvel.
Our Feature Presentation:
- ‘Captain Marvel’ Star Samuel L. Jackson Talks the Origins and Legacy of Nick Fury [Set Visit Interview]
- Ben Mendelsohn Hilariously Explains What It Means to Be a Skrull in ‘Captain Marvel’ [Set Visit Interview]
- ‘Captain Marvel’ Executive Producer Jonathan Schwartz Reveals Everything He Can About Marvel’s Next Movie [Set Visit Interview]
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.