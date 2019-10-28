Daily Podcast: ‘Watchmen’ Episode 2 Spoiler Discussion
Posted on Monday, October 28th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the October 28, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista for a spoiler-filled discussion of the second episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship.”
In The Spoiler Room:
- Origins of the “Watch Over This Boy” paper, German secretary writing a flyer which aims to convince black American soldiers to come to Germany
- Angela takes the old man back to her lair, lashes out in pain behind closed doors, and then interrogates him (Dialogue: There’s a vast and insidious conspiracy right here in Tulsa, but I can’t tell you about it or your head will explode. Psychic powers, I’m Doctor Manhattan)
- Angela gets the call about Judd’s body, goes to the scene
- Moth paparazzi
- White Night flashback sequence
- What happened to Angela’s husband Cal?
- What happened to that shooter after the scene cuts away?
- They adopted the children of her murdered partner
- Scene with Angela’s son Topher playing with the floating toy (castle connection)
- Jeremy Irons and The Watchmaker’s Son
- Red Scare leads the charge in Nixonville, wants to round up suspects; predictably, a fight breaks out
- Angela takes coffee cup with Will’s DNA on it to the Greenwood Center for Cultural Heritage, discovers that he’s her grandfather
- Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the Secretary of the Treasury (in real life, he’s a Harvard University professor and prominent scholar of African-American history and culture)
- Angela heads to Judd’s house, meets Joe Keene, finds skeleton in Judd’s closet
- Uses Nite Owl technology, which has been appropriated by the government
- Angela arrests Will, who is rescued by a mysterious ship wielding a huge magnet
- American Hero Story – Zack Snyder
- Is Will the original Hooded Justice?
- Episode title – any thoughts on what the painting represents in this context?
