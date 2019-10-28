Watchmen beating

On the October 28, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista for a spoiler-filled discussion of the second episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship.”

Opening Banter: Have a theme song for us? Send it our way!

       

In The Spoiler Room:

  • Origins of the “Watch Over This Boy” paper, German secretary writing a flyer which aims to convince black American soldiers to come to Germany
  • Angela takes the old man back to her lair, lashes out in pain behind closed doors, and then interrogates him (Dialogue: There’s a vast and insidious conspiracy right here in Tulsa, but I can’t tell you about it or your head will explode. Psychic powers, I’m Doctor Manhattan)
  • Angela gets the call about Judd’s body, goes to the scene
    • Moth paparazzi
  • White Night flashback sequence
    • What happened to Angela’s husband Cal? 
    • What happened to that shooter after the scene cuts away? 
    • They adopted the children of her murdered partner
    • Scene with Angela’s son Topher playing with the floating toy (castle connection)
    • Jeremy Irons and The Watchmaker’s Son
  • Red Scare leads the charge in Nixonville, wants to round up suspects; predictably, a fight breaks out
  • Angela takes coffee cup with Will’s DNA on it to the Greenwood Center for Cultural Heritage, discovers that he’s her grandfather
    • Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the Secretary of the Treasury (in real life, he’s a Harvard University professor and prominent scholar of African-American history and culture)
  • Angela heads to Judd’s house, meets Joe Keene, finds skeleton in Judd’s closet
    • Uses Nite Owl technology, which has been appropriated by the government
  • Angela arrests Will, who is rescued by a mysterious ship wielding a huge magnet
  • American Hero Story – Zack Snyder
  • Is Will the original Hooded Justice?
  • Episode title – any thoughts on what the painting represents in this context?

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Spoiler Discussion

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.