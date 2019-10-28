On the October 28, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista for a spoiler-filled discussion of the second episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship.”

Opening Banter: Have a theme song for us? Send it our way!

In The Spoiler Room:

Origins of the “Watch Over This Boy” paper, German secretary writing a flyer which aims to convince black American soldiers to come to Germany

Angela takes the old man back to her lair, lashes out in pain behind closed doors, and then interrogates him (Dialogue: There’s a vast and insidious conspiracy right here in Tulsa, but I can’t tell you about it or your head will explode. Psychic powers, I’m Doctor Manhattan)

Angela gets the call about Judd’s body, goes to the scene Moth paparazzi

White Night flashback sequence What happened to Angela’s husband Cal? What happened to that shooter after the scene cuts away? They adopted the children of her murdered partner Scene with Angela’s son Topher playing with the floating toy (castle connection) Jeremy Irons and The Watchmaker’s Son

Red Scare leads the charge in Nixonville, wants to round up suspects; predictably, a fight breaks out

Angela takes coffee cup with Will’s DNA on it to the Greenwood Center for Cultural Heritage, discovers that he’s her grandfather Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the Secretary of the Treasury (in real life, he’s a Harvard University professor and prominent scholar of African-American history and culture)

Angela heads to Judd’s house, meets Joe Keene, finds skeleton in Judd’s closet Uses Nite Owl technology, which has been appropriated by the government

Angela arrests Will, who is rescued by a mysterious ship wielding a huge magnet

American Hero Story – Zack Snyder

Is Will the original Hooded Justice?

Episode title – any thoughts on what the painting represents in this context?

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: