Daily Podcast: WandaVision, Hamilton, WGA & BAFTA Awards, F9 Trailer, and More
Posted on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the February 3, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the WGA and BAFTA Award winners; a Hamilton movie; Mission: Impossible casting; trailers for F9, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki; and a new AppleTV+ musical starring Cecily Strong.
Opening Banter: The staff is banged up, so it’s just the two of us today.
In The News:
- Brad: 2020 WGA Awards Winners Give Hope to ‘Parasite’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’ for the Oscars, HBO Dominates TV Categories
- Brad: 2020 BAFTA Winners: Surprising No One, ‘1917’ and Director Sam Mendes Come Out on Top
- Ben: ‘Hamilton’ Movie Coming in 2021; “Live Capture” of the Broadway Cast Was Shot in 2016
- Brad: Both ‘Mission: Impossible’ Sequels Bringing Back Henry Czerny as Kittridge from the First Movie
- Ben: ‘F9’ Trailer Breakdown: Dominic Toretto’s Past Just Caught Up With Him
- Brad: Marvel’s Disney+ Trailer Breakdown: A Closer Look at ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘WandaVision’, and ‘Loki’
- Brad: Cecily Strong to Lead Musical Comedy Series at AppleTV+ Produced By ‘SNL’ Boss Lorne Michaels
