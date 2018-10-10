Daily Podcast: Visiting The Set of Pet Sematary, Annapurna, Universal Soldier, Quibi, Spider-Man, Rambo 5, Suicide Squad
Posted on Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 10 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Senior Writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Annapurna, Universal Soldier, Quibi, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, Rambo 5 and Suicide Squad. And in our Feature Presentation, Chris will talk about visiting the set of Pet Sematary.
In The News:
- Ben: Annapurna Pictures May Be In Trouble; Founder Megan Ellison is “Reevaluating” Its Film Division
- Chris: ‘Universal Soldier’ Reboot in the Works From ‘The Equalizer’ Screenwriter
- Ben: Jason Blum, Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro & Sam Raimi Developing Series For Jeffrey Katzenberg & Meg Whitman’s Streaming Service ‘Quibi’
- Chris: ‘Morbius’ is Definitely the Next Film In Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, Filming Begins February
- Ben: ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Movie Will Include Spider-Man, Maybe
- Chris: ‘Rambo 5’, Officially Titled ‘Rambo 5: Last Blood’, Adds Paz Vega to Cast
- Ben: Dave Bautista is Already Campaigning to Star in James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad’
In Our Feature Presentation: ‘Pet Sematary’: Bringing Stephen King’s Most Terrifying Novel to Life [Set Visit Report]
