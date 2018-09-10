Daily Podcast: TIFF 2018, The Nun, Les Moonves, Candyman, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Posted on Monday, September 10th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
On the September 10, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the fall of CBS CEO Les Moonves, The Nun’s stellar box office opening, a Candyman remake, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s increased episode order. In our Feature Presentation, writer Chris Evangelista gets on the phone to talk about the films he’s seen at the Toronto International Film Festival.
In The News:
- ‘The Nun’ Summons $53.5 Million Debut, The Biggest Opening for ‘The Conjuring’ Franchise
- CBS CEO Les Moonves Resigns Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- A ‘Candyman’ Remake Could Be Coming From Jordan Peele
- NOICE! ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Now Has an Order For 18 Episodes at NBC
In Our Feature Presentation:
- TIFF Reviews from Chris Evangelista, including:
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
