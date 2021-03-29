Daily Podcast: Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Comic-Con, Transformers, Batman, and The Suicide Squad
Posted on Monday, March 29th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 29, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Comic-Con, Transformers, Batman, and The Suicide Squad.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Will Feature Russell Crowe
- HT: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Cast Adds Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and More as Production Begins
- Brad: Comic-Con Announces In-Person Event for Thanksgiving Weekend, an Early Contender for Worst Idea of 2021
- Chris: Ben Affleck’s Unmade ‘Batman’ Movie Would’ve Featured Batgirl
- HT: New ‘Transformers’ Movie in the Works With ‘Charm City Kings’ Filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto Set to Direct
- Trailer Reaction: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer: James Gunn’s Supervillains Are Dying to Save the World
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.