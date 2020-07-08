Daily Podcast: The Wolfman, Peter Pan, Movie Theaters, Film Festivals, Halloween Kills, Ready Player Two & Hamilton
Posted on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 8, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including The Wolfman, Peter Pan, Movie Theaters, Film Festivals, Halloween Kills, Ready Player Two, and Hamilton.
In The News:
- Chris: Leigh Whannell to direct Wolfman
- Peter: What take do you want?
- HT: Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’ Remake Casts Jude Law as Hot Captain Hook
- Peter: Who is your favorite cinematic Hook?
- Chris: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark Are Suing New Jersey to Open Theaters Sooner
- Peter: But should they allow churches to reopen?
- Chris: Christopher Nolan Hesitant to Delay ‘Tenet’ Further Because He Wants to Show Faith in Movie Theaters
- Peter: Hearing this, do we really think this date will stick?
- HT: Austin’s Fantastic Fest Film Festival Has Officially Been Canceled for 2020
- Peter: When do you think film festivals will return?
- Mention:
- Venice Film Festival Still Happening in September with Fewer Selections, Outdoor Venues & More
- The Telluride Film Festival Will Happen This Year Despite the Pandemic: “Our World Needs the Light of Cinema”
- Toronto International Film Festival Refuses to Postpone, Considering Digital Options
- Sundance 2021 Planning Online Component and Screenings Outside of Utah
- Chris: Halloween Kills Moves to 2021
- Peter: What did you think of the teaser trailer?
- Mention: other horror release date changes
- HT: ‘Ready Player Two’ Sequel Novel Will Ply Readers With More ’80s References This November
- Peter: What do you think this could be about?
- Peter: Who will/should direct the movie?
- Chris (og Ben): The Disney+ Version of ‘Hamilton’ is Not Eligible for Oscars
- Peter: What awards can it still be eligible for then?
- Mention: ‘Hamilton’ on Disney+ Resulted in Over Half a Million App Downloads Over the Weekend
