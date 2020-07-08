On the July 8, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including The Wolfman, Peter Pan, Movie Theaters, Film Festivals, Halloween Kills, Ready Player Two, and Hamilton.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: