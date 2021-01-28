Daily Podcast: The Sandman Casting, Bridgerton, Game of Thrones Animated Series, and More
Posted on Thursday, January 28th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the January 28, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including The Sandman casting, a Game of Thrones animated series, Bridgerton, a Spy Kids reboot, and more.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (HT) Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ TV Series Sets Lead Cast, Including Tom Sturridge as Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer
- (Ben) ‘Game of Thrones’ Animated Series in Development at HBO Max
- (Chris) Dracula Movie ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ Will Star Corey Hawkins
- (Ben) ‘Bridgerton’ Has Become Netflix’s Biggest Show, With 41% of All Accounts Viewing at Least Two Minutes of an Episode
- (Chris) ‘Spy Kids’ Reboot in the Works With Original Director Robert Rodriguez
All the other stuff you need to know:
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.