Daily Podcast: The Russo Brothers Talk About 21 Bridges, Happy Endings, Life After Avengers: Endgame, and More [Interview]
Posted on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the November 28, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson introduces an interview from Jack Giroux, /Film’s interviewer-at-large, with Anthony and Joe Russo, the producers of the Chadwick Boseman action thriller 21 Bridges.
Opening Banter:
In Our Feature Presentation:
- ‘21 Bridges’ Producers the Russo Brothers Want to Keep Challenging Themselves in a Post-Avengers: Endgame World [Interview]
- The Russo Brothers Want to Release Their Directorial Debut ‘Pieces’ One Day
- Why ‘Happy Endings’ Continues to Endure, According to the Russo Brothers
