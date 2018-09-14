Daily Podcast: The Predator Spoiler Discussion, Westworld Season 3, Venom Box Office & Solo Trivia
Posted on Friday, September 14th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 14, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Westworld season 3, The Predator box office, and Solo: A Star Wars Story trivia. And in the Spoiler Room, /Film weekend editor Brad Oman will join us to discuss the problems and ending of The Predator and how it changed from the original script.
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Adds ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul
- Chris: ‘The Predator’ Box Office On Track to Beat All Previous ‘Predator’ Films
- Ben: ‘Venom’ Officially Rated PG-13, Could Open Between $60M-$70M
- Chris: ‘Solo’ Facts Revealed By Co-Writer Jon Kasdan, Plus New Concept Art Reveals Ewok Cameo and More
The Spoiler Room:
- Quick reactions to The Predator
- Peter brings up a bunch of questions and plot holes and asks the team to help him figure it out.
- Brad: ‘The Predator’ Has a Bonkers Ending, But It Was Originally Significantly Different
