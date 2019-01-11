Daily Podcast: The Most Anticipated Movies of 2019
Posted on Friday, January 11th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to decide their 25 most anticipated movies of 2019, which will be later published on the site as a ranked list.
Here is the initial list of movies that the /Film staff has collectively rounded up to work from to determine the top 25 most anticipated movies of 2019:
- The Irishman
- Us
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Pet Sematary
- It: Chapter 2
- Star Wars: Episode IX
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
- Ad Astra
- Jojo Rabbit
- The Lighthouse
- The Nightingale
- Glass
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- John Wick: Chapter 3
- The Rhythm Section
- Joker
- Knives Out
- Captain Marvel
- Avengers: Endgame
- Shazam
- The Lego Movie 2
- Toy Story 4
- The Lion King
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Detective Pikachu
- Men in Black International
- Captive State
- Cold Pursuit
- Missing Link
- Curse of La Llorona
- Aladdin
- Rocketman
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- New Mutants
- Shaft
- Annabelle 3
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Zombieland 2
- Are You Afraid of the Dark
- Terminator 6
- Charlie’s Angels
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Frozen 2
- Jumanji “2”
- Late Night
- Chaos Walking
- Lucy in the Sky
- Dumbo
- Hellboy
- Hobbs and Shaw
- The Kitchen
- Gemini Man
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Uncut Gems
- The Report
- Under the Silver Lake
- Brightburn
- The Dead Don’t Die
- Midsommar
- Flarsky
- Untitled Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis Musical
- Mainstream
- Triple Frontier
