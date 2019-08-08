Daily Podcast: The Lord of the Rings, Annapurna Pictures, Next Goal Wins, MoviePass, and More
Posted on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the August 8, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Annapurna Pictures, Lord and Miller’s Marvel projects, a new Taika Waititi movie, the Game of Thrones guys head to Netflix, more Coming 2 America casting, MoviePass, and Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings TV series.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ben – Annapurna Pictures May Be Exploring the Idea of Bankruptcy, Founder Megan Ellison Has “No Intention” to Shut Down the Company
- Brad (og Ben) – Lord and Miller Tease New Live-Action Marvel Shows, Aiming for Something Unprecedented on TV
- HT – Taika Waititi is Directing ‘Next Goal Wins’ for Fox Searchlight Before ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
- Ben – ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Sign Massive $200 Million Deal at Netflix
- Brad (og Ben) – MoviePass Changed Some Users’ Passwords on Purpose So They Couldn’t Use the Service
- Brad – ‘Coming 2 America’ Brings Back James Earl Jones Among Other New and Returning Characters
- HT (og Ben) – Amazon’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Show to Have 20 Episodes in Its First Season
