On the March 27, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

    • What we’ve been Doing:
      • Peter went to Disneyland and did some vlogging on Instagram Stories.
      • Jacob has doubled down on the whole “not being dead before 50” thing.
    • What we’ve been Reading:
      • Chris read Kill or Be Killed Volume 1.
      • Ben is reading The Art and Making of The Handmaid’s Tale

 

  • Peter subscribed to AppleNews+.

 

    • Brad read Marvel Team-Up Featuring Spider-Man and the Not Ready for Prime-Time Players
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter watched Alex Gibney’s documentary The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley on HBO, binge watched The OA Part 2 on Netflix, rewatched Us, and watched the pilot episode of the new Fox game show Mental Samurai.
    • Chris re-watched Aquaman.
    • Jacob saw Us again, finished Bodyguard and has been watching HBO’s Succession.
    • Brad watched Us and re-watched Captain Marvel. Worked through the second season of Queer Eye.
    • Ben watched 42nd Street, To Be Or Not To Be, Little Women, The Asphalt Jungle, Shazam!, and rewatched Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Game of Thrones.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Us, One Cut of the Dead, A Separation, Like Water for Chocolate, season 3 of Queer Eye, and rewatched Kung Fu Hustle, and The Lives of Others.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Ben played Pickleball for the first time
    • Jacob played The Estates and HMS Dolores.

