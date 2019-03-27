Water Cooler: The Inventor, Shazam!, The OA Part 2, One Cut of the Dead, 42nd Street, Queer Eye, Succession, Little Women, Kill or Be Killed
Posted on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 27, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to Disneyland and did some vlogging on Instagram Stories.
- Jacob has doubled down on the whole “not being dead before 50” thing.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Chris read Kill or Be Killed Volume 1.
- Ben is reading The Art and Making of The Handmaid’s Tale
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter subscribed to AppleNews+.
- Brad read Marvel Team-Up Featuring Spider-Man and the Not Ready for Prime-Time Players
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter watched Alex Gibney’s documentary The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley on HBO, binge watched The OA Part 2 on Netflix, rewatched Us, and watched the pilot episode of the new Fox game show Mental Samurai.
- Chris re-watched Aquaman.
- Jacob saw Us again, finished Bodyguard and has been watching HBO’s Succession.
- Brad watched Us and re-watched Captain Marvel. Worked through the second season of Queer Eye.
- Ben watched 42nd Street, To Be Or Not To Be, Little Women, The Asphalt Jungle, Shazam!, and rewatched Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Game of Thrones.
- Hoai-Tran watched Us, One Cut of the Dead, A Separation, Like Water for Chocolate, season 3 of Queer Eye, and rewatched Kung Fu Hustle, and The Lives of Others.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter learned to cook steak from Kiefer Sutherland, and discovered Dang Lightly Salted Toasted Coconut Chips.
- Brad tried Peeps Cereal, Pancakes & Syrup and Root Beer Float flavored Peeps, and Lays Beer Cheese Potato Chips.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Ben played Pickleball for the first time
- Jacob played The Estates and HMS Dolores.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- The Limitations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe PART 1 and Part 2
- Road to Endgame series
- Gordon Ramsay’s Scrambled Eggs
