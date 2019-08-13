Daily Podcast: The Hunt Controversy, Aladdin 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, HBO Max, and More
Posted on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the August 13 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Universal canceling the release of The Hunt, a new Stephen King film, Disney’s plans for Fox, Aladdin 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the streaming value of shows like The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, and Seinfeld.
In the News:
-
- Brad – Universal Cancels ‘The Hunt’ Release After Mass Shootings, Political Controversy, and Uproar
- Chris – Stephen King’s ‘Roadwork’ Movie Now Under Construction, With ‘It’ Team Producing
- Brad – New Details Emerge About Fox’s Future as Disney Nitpicks the Studio’s Film Slate
- Chris – ‘Aladdin’ Sequel in Early Stages, According to Producer
- Brad – ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Score Length May Hint at Film’s Runtime
- Brad – HBO Max May Pay $1.5 Billion to Stream All of ‘Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Two and a Half Men’; ‘Seinfeld’ Could Be Next
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.