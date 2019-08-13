On the August 13 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Universal canceling the release of The Hunt, a new Stephen King film, Disney’s plans for Fox, Aladdin 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the streaming value of shows like The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, and Seinfeld.

In the News:

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: