Daily Podcast: The Great Movie Theater Wars Have Begun! Avengers: Endgame, Disney World, Galaxy’s Edge & More
Posted on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 29, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including the start of the great movie theater wars, Avengers: Endgame, Reopening Disney World and the alternate plan for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
In The News:
- Brad: ‘Avengers: Endgame’: All The Coolest Trivia, Photos, & Videos from the Watch Party with the Directors and Writers
- Chris: ‘Trolls: World Tour’ Made More Money in Three Weeks on VOD Than the First Film Made in Five Months at Theaters
- HT: AMC Theatres Refuses to Show Universal Movies After ‘Trolls World Tour’ VOD Release, Universal and Theater Owners Respond
- Chris: Here’s How Theaters Hope to Reopen In Time For Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’
- Chris: California Movie Theaters Won’t Reopen For Months, Even as Other States Ease Restrictions
- HT: Here are the Guidelines Disney World Must Follow Once It Re-Opens, Which Could Be as Soon as June
- Brad: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Was Originally Set on Tatooine Instead of the New Planet Batuu
