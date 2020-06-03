On the June 3, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Alien, the future of movie theaters and movie productions, Wolfman reboot, Suicide Squad: The Ayer Cut, Martin Scorsese and an Upgrade tv series.

Opening Banter: The country is in crisis right now, but our entertainment news coverage must go on.



In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: