Daily Podcast: The Future of Movie Theaters & Film Productions, Wolfman reboot, Suicide Squad: The Ayer Cut, Martin Scorsese, Upgrade TV Series.
Posted on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 3, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Alien, the future of movie theaters and movie productions, Wolfman reboot, Suicide Squad: The Ayer Cut, Martin Scorsese and an Upgrade tv series.
Opening Banter: The country is in crisis right now, but our entertainment news coverage must go on.
In The News:
- Chris: Ridley Scott Would Still Like to Make a Third ‘Alien’ Prequel
- Brad: AMC Theatres Doubts They Can Stay in Business, 2020 US Box Office Revenue Likely to Drop Over 50%
- HT: Hollywood Studios Release Back-to-Work Guidelines Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- Chris: The Universal Horror Revival Continues with ‘Wolfman’ Starring Ryan Gosling
- HT: David Ayer’s Original ‘Suicide Squad’ Cut Had a Stronger Connection to ‘Justice League,’ a “Rich and Dimensional” Joker
- Chris: Henry Cavill In Talks to Return as Superman, But Not in a ‘Man of Steel’ Sequel
- Brad: Paramount and Apple Teaming Up to Make Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
- Chris: ‘Upgrade’ TV Series Coming From Blumhouse and Director Leigh Whannell
All the other stuff you need to know:
