On the March 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, to discuss the best movies he saw at the SXSW Film Festival.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Jacob has returned from the SXSW Film Festival!

In Our Feature Presentation: Jacob talks about the best and worst of SXSW.

Shout-outs to smaller films and pilots: NOS42, What We Do in the Shadows, and Extra Ordinary. And he flat-out HATED The Curse of La Llorona.

Olympic Dreams

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Stuber

Villains

Pet Sematary

Good Boys

Tread

The Art of Self-Defense

Booksmart

Us

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: