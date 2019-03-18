Daily Podcast: The Best Movies & TV From The 2019 SXSW Film Festival
Posted on Monday, March 18th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, to discuss the best movies he saw at the SXSW Film Festival.
Opening Banter: Jacob has returned from the SXSW Film Festival!
In Our Feature Presentation: Jacob talks about the best and worst of SXSW.
- Shout-outs to smaller films and pilots: NOS42, What We Do in the Shadows, and Extra Ordinary. And he flat-out HATED The Curse of La Llorona.
- Olympic Dreams
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
- Stuber
- Villains
- Pet Sematary
- Good Boys
- Tread
- The Art of Self-Defense
- Booksmart
- Us
Other Articles Mentioned:
- SXSW 2019 Days One and Two: ‘Us’ is Another Jordan Peele Masterpiece, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Shows Promise on the Small Screen, and ‘Tread’ is a Mind-Boggling Documentary That Must Be Seen to Be Believed
- SXSW 2019 Day 3: ‘The Art of Self-Defense’ and ‘Booksmart’ Are Instant Comedy Classics and ‘The Highwaymen’ is Your Dad’s New Favorite Movie
- SXSW 2019 Day 4: ‘Good Boys’ is the Most Innocent Filthy Comedy Ever, ‘NOS4A2’ is a Creepy and Emotional Adaptation, and ‘Extra Ordinary’ Puts the Natural in Supernatural
- SXSW Day 5: ‘Villains’ is Your New Favorite Comedic Thriller, ‘Olympic Dreams’ Puts an Indie Drama in an Incredible Location, and ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ is an Unlikely Winner
- SXSW Days 6 and 7: ‘Stuber’ is a Killer Comedy for Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista and ‘Sword of Trust’ Teams Marc Maron With Director Lynn Shelton
- SXSW Days 8 and 9: ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ and ‘Pet Sematary’ Offer One of 2019’s Worst Horror Movies and One of the Best
All the other stuff you need to know:
