Daily Podcast: The Best Movie Moments of 2020 (Part 1)
Posted on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the January 5, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film managing editor Jacob Hall is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to count down the best movie moments of 2020 (part one!).
Opening Banter: Jacob explains the rules
If you’d like to avoid all discussion of Nomadland, skip from 26:23-29:49 and 02:21:07-:02:21:10.
If you’d like to avoid all discussion of Minari, skip from 02:12:52-02:14:21 and 02:21:54-02:21:56.
By the end of the episode, here are the moments we have locked in:
LOCKED IN
- The Restaurant Scene in The Invisible Man
- Rudy Giuliani Puts His Hand Down His Pants in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Nyles Gets One More Sentence in Palm Springs
- Fern Gluing Her Broken Plates Back Together in Nomadland
- Joe After the Show/A New Perspective in Soul
- The Opening Murder in Possessor
- “Silly Games” in Lovers Rock
- The Freeport Heist(s) in Tenet
- Capone Murders People with a Golden Tommy Gun in Capone
- Satisfied from Hamilton
- The Hair Tie Toss in Birds of Prey
- The Town Fights Back in Bacurau
- The First Kiss in Sylvie’s Love
- Diana Takes Flight in Wonder Woman 1984
- Robert’s Speech and then Steven’s Speech in Boys State
- A Surprising Death in Critical Thinking
- Delroy Lindo’s Monologue in Da 5 Bloods
- The Karaoke Scene in Tesla
- The Ending of Another Round
- “The Elves Went Too Far!” in Eurovision Song Contest
- Selling Oily Cakes in First Cow
- The Heart-to-Heart and Almost Kiss in Freaky
- The Farm Fire in Minari
- The Doctor Scene in Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Stay tuned for Part 2 later this week!
