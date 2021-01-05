On the January 5, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film managing editor Jacob Hall is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to count down the best movie moments of 2020 (part one!).

Opening Banter: Jacob explains the rules

If you’d like to avoid all discussion of Nomadland, skip from 26:23-29:49 and 02:21:07-:02:21:10.

If you’d like to avoid all discussion of Minari, skip from 02:12:52-02:14:21 and 02:21:54-02:21:56.

By the end of the episode, here are the moments we have locked in:

LOCKED IN

The Restaurant Scene in The Invisible Man Rudy Giuliani Puts His Hand Down His Pants in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Nyles Gets One More Sentence in Palm Springs Fern Gluing Her Broken Plates Back Together in Nomadland Joe After the Show/A New Perspective in Soul The Opening Murder in Possessor “Silly Games” in Lovers Rock The Freeport Heist(s) in Tenet Capone Murders People with a Golden Tommy Gun in Capone Satisfied from Hamilton The Hair Tie Toss in Birds of Prey The Town Fights Back in Bacurau The First Kiss in Sylvie’s Love Diana Takes Flight in Wonder Woman 1984 Robert’s Speech and then Steven’s Speech in Boys State A Surprising Death in Critical Thinking Delroy Lindo’s Monologue in Da 5 Bloods The Karaoke Scene in Tesla The Ending of Another Round “The Elves Went Too Far!” in Eurovision Song Contest Selling Oily Cakes in First Cow The Heart-to-Heart and Almost Kiss in Freaky The Farm Fire in Minari The Doctor Scene in Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Stay tuned for Part 2 later this week!

