On the January 5, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film managing editor Jacob Hall is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to count down the best movie moments of 2020 (part one!).

Opening Banter: Jacob explains the rules

If you’d like to avoid all discussion of Nomadland, skip from 26:23-29:49 and 02:21:07-:02:21:10.

If you’d like to avoid all discussion of Minari, skip from 02:12:52-02:14:21 and 02:21:54-02:21:56.

 

By the end of the episode, here are the moments we have locked in:

 

LOCKED IN

 

  1. The Restaurant Scene in The Invisible Man
  2. Rudy Giuliani Puts His Hand Down His Pants in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  3. Nyles Gets One More Sentence in Palm Springs
  4. Fern Gluing Her Broken Plates Back Together in Nomadland
  5. Joe After the Show/A New Perspective in Soul
  6. The Opening Murder in Possessor
  7. “Silly Games” in Lovers Rock
  8. The Freeport Heist(s) in Tenet
  9. Capone Murders People with a Golden Tommy Gun in Capone
  10. Satisfied from Hamilton
  11. The Hair Tie Toss in Birds of Prey
  12. The Town Fights Back in Bacurau
  13. The First Kiss in Sylvie’s Love
  14. Diana Takes Flight in Wonder Woman 1984
  15. Robert’s Speech and then Steven’s Speech in Boys State
  16. A Surprising Death in Critical Thinking
  17. Delroy Lindo’s Monologue in Da 5 Bloods 
  18. The Karaoke Scene in Tesla
  19. The Ending of Another Round
  20. “The Elves Went Too Far!” in Eurovision Song Contest
  21. Selling Oily Cakes in First Cow
  22. The Heart-to-Heart and Almost Kiss in Freaky
  23. The Farm Fire in Minari
  24. The Doctor Scene in Never Rarely Sometimes Always

 

Stay tuned for Part 2 later this week!

 

