Daily Podcast: The Best Movie Moments of 2018, Part 2
Posted on Thursday, January 10th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 10, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to try to finalize their top 50 movie moments of 2018.
This is the second episode of a podcast that started last week. Here is the list of movies we eventually decide upon.
- The Cheddar Goblin/The Bathroom Breakdown – Mandy
- Cassius Discovers Steve Lift’s True Plan – Sorry to Bother You
- “Oh no…he died!” – Game Night
- The Bathroom Fight – Mission: Impossible — Fallout
- The Bear/Boar Monster – Annihilation
- Thanos Snaps His Fingers – Avengers: Infinity War
- Collin’s Final Rap – Blindspotting
- The Final Five Minutes – BlacKkKlansman
- The First “Shallow” Performance — A Star is Born
- The Death of X-Force – Deadpool 2
- Judy Greer’s “Gotcha” Moment – Halloween
- The Helicopter Chase – Mission: Impossible — Fallout
- Miles Takes a Leap of Faith – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Daniel’s Prison Story – If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Beach Scene – Roma
- Charlie Loses Her Head – Hereditary
- The Car Scene – Eighth Grade
- The Dance Scene – The Favourite
- Erik Killmonger’s Final Words – Black Panther
- The Mahjong Game – Crazy Rich Asians
- Mr. Rogers’ Testimony – Won’t You Be My Neighbor
- Neil Armstrong Lands on the Moon, in IMAX – First Man
- Star-Lord Meets The Avengers – Avengers: Infinity War
- The Death of Surly Joe – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Opening Scene – Searching
- Eddie Brock Gets in the Lobster Tank – Venom
- Elizabeth Debicki Buys a Gun and Eats a Hot Dog – Widows
- The Kitchen Fight – Upgrade
- Josie Turns into a Flower – Annihilation
- The Fake-out Ending – Vice
- The Ending – First Reformed
- The Brother fucker scene – A Simple Favor
- Atlanna’s One-Take Fight – Aquaman
- Jack Hock’s Final Request – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Burning the Swimsuit (If Someone Loves You) – Shoplifters
- The Stan Lee Cameo – Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
- Susie Dances and a Woman Dies – Suspiria
- The Pregnancy Reveal – If Beale Street Could Talk
- Vanellope Meets Disney Princesses – Ralph Breaks the Internet
- The Apartment Fight – The Night Comes For Us
- Rain on the Roof Song – Paddington 2
- The HALO Jump – Mission: Impossible — Fallout
- Showdown in the Lighthouse – Annihilation
- “Bitches need to get slapped sometimes” – Minding the Gap
- The War on Cybertron – Bumblebee
- The Birth Sequence – A Quiet Place
- The Live-Aid Concert – Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Sunset Dance Scene – Burning
- The Underwater Suicide Attempt – You Were Never Really Here
- Shopping for a Crib – Roma
