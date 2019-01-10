Daily Podcast: The Best Movie Moments of 2018, Part 2

Ralph breaks the internet Disney princesses

On the January 10, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to try to finalize their top 50 movie moments of 2018.

This is the second episode of a podcast that started last week. Here is the list of movies we eventually decide upon.

  1. The Cheddar Goblin/The Bathroom Breakdown – Mandy
  2. Cassius Discovers Steve Lift’s True Plan – Sorry to Bother You
  3. “Oh no…he died!” – Game Night
  4. The Bathroom Fight – Mission: Impossible — Fallout
  5. The Bear/Boar Monster – Annihilation
  6. Thanos Snaps His Fingers – Avengers: Infinity War
  7. Collin’s Final Rap – Blindspotting
  8. The Final Five Minutes – BlacKkKlansman
  9. The First “Shallow” Performance — A Star is Born
  10. The Death of X-Force – Deadpool 2
  11. Judy Greer’s “Gotcha” Moment – Halloween
  12. The Helicopter Chase – Mission: Impossible — Fallout
  13. Miles Takes a Leap of Faith – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  14. Daniel’s Prison Story – If Beale Street Could Talk
  15. The Beach Scene – Roma
  16. Charlie Loses Her Head – Hereditary
  17. The Car Scene – Eighth Grade
  18. The Dance Scene – The Favourite
  19. Erik Killmonger’s Final Words – Black Panther
  20. The Mahjong Game – Crazy Rich Asians
  21. Mr. Rogers’ Testimony – Won’t You Be My Neighbor
  22. Neil Armstrong Lands on the Moon, in IMAX – First Man
  23. Star-Lord Meets The Avengers – Avengers: Infinity War
  24. The Death of Surly Joe – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  25. The Opening Scene – Searching
  26. Eddie Brock Gets in the Lobster Tank – Venom
  27. Elizabeth Debicki Buys a Gun and Eats a Hot Dog – Widows
  28. The Kitchen Fight – Upgrade
  29. Josie Turns into a Flower – Annihilation
  30. The Fake-out Ending – Vice
  31. The Ending – First Reformed
  32. The Brother fucker scene – A Simple Favor
  33. Atlanna’s One-Take Fight – Aquaman
  34. Jack Hock’s Final Request – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  35. Burning the Swimsuit (If Someone Loves You) – Shoplifters
  36. The Stan Lee Cameo – Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
  37. Susie Dances and a Woman Dies – Suspiria
  38. The Pregnancy Reveal – If Beale Street Could Talk
  39. Vanellope Meets Disney Princesses – Ralph Breaks the Internet
  40. The Apartment Fight – The Night Comes For Us
  41. Rain on the Roof Song – Paddington 2
  42. The HALO Jump – Mission: Impossible — Fallout
  43. Showdown in the Lighthouse – Annihilation
  44. “Bitches need to get slapped sometimes” – Minding the Gap
  45. The War on Cybertron – Bumblebee
  46. The Birth Sequence – A Quiet Place
  47. The Live-Aid Concert – Bohemian Rhapsody
  48. The Sunset Dance Scene – Burning
  49. The Underwater Suicide Attempt – You Were Never Really Here
  50. Shopping for a Crib – Roma

