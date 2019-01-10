Daily Podcast: The Best Movie Moments of 2018, Part 2

On the January 10, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to try to finalize their top 50 movie moments of 2018.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

This is the second episode of a podcast that started last week. Here is the list of movies we eventually decide upon.

The Cheddar Goblin/The Bathroom Breakdown – Mandy Cassius Discovers Steve Lift’s True Plan – Sorry to Bother You “Oh no…he died!” – Game Night The Bathroom Fight – Mission: Impossible — Fallout The Bear/Boar Monster – Annihilation Thanos Snaps His Fingers – Avengers: Infinity War Collin’s Final Rap – Blindspotting The Final Five Minutes – BlacKkKlansman The First “Shallow” Performance — A Star is Born The Death of X-Force – Deadpool 2 Judy Greer’s “Gotcha” Moment – Halloween The Helicopter Chase – Mission: Impossible — Fallout Miles Takes a Leap of Faith – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Daniel’s Prison Story – If Beale Street Could Talk The Beach Scene – Roma Charlie Loses Her Head – Hereditary The Car Scene – Eighth Grade The Dance Scene – The Favourite Erik Killmonger’s Final Words – Black Panther The Mahjong Game – Crazy Rich Asians Mr. Rogers’ Testimony – Won’t You Be My Neighbor Neil Armstrong Lands on the Moon, in IMAX – First Man Star-Lord Meets The Avengers – Avengers: Infinity War The Death of Surly Joe – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs The Opening Scene – Searching Eddie Brock Gets in the Lobster Tank – Venom Elizabeth Debicki Buys a Gun and Eats a Hot Dog – Widows The Kitchen Fight – Upgrade Josie Turns into a Flower – Annihilation The Fake-out Ending – Vice The Ending – First Reformed The Brother fucker scene – A Simple Favor Atlanna’s One-Take Fight – Aquaman Jack Hock’s Final Request – Can You Ever Forgive Me? Burning the Swimsuit (If Someone Loves You) – Shoplifters The Stan Lee Cameo – Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse Susie Dances and a Woman Dies – Suspiria The Pregnancy Reveal – If Beale Street Could Talk Vanellope Meets Disney Princesses – Ralph Breaks the Internet The Apartment Fight – The Night Comes For Us Rain on the Roof Song – Paddington 2 The HALO Jump – Mission: Impossible — Fallout Showdown in the Lighthouse – Annihilation “Bitches need to get slapped sometimes” – Minding the Gap The War on Cybertron – Bumblebee The Birth Sequence – A Quiet Place The Live-Aid Concert – Bohemian Rhapsody The Sunset Dance Scene – Burning The Underwater Suicide Attempt – You Were Never Really Here Shopping for a Crib – Roma

All the other stuff you need to know: