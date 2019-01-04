Daily Podcast: The Best Movie Moments of 2018 Part 1
Posted on Friday, January 4th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 4, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by the whole /Film team, including managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, in the first part of a discussion to determine the top 50 movie moments of 2018.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: We explain the rules to our process.
Here is the full list of movie moments we have previously come up with and are working off of:
- Collin’s Final Rap – Blindspotting
- The Cheddar Goblin – Mandy
- The Bathroom Breakdown – Mandy
- The Chainsaw Fight – Mandy
- Showdown in the Lighthouse – Annihilation
- The Bear/Boar Monster – Annihilation
- Josie Turns into a Flower – Annihilation
- Miles Takes a Leap of Faith – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Escape from Alchemax – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- The Stan Lee Cameo – Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
- Star-Lord Meets The Avengers – Avengers: Infinity War
- Thanos Snaps His Fingers – Avengers: Infinity War
- The Lack of A Mid Credits Scene – Avengers: Infinity War
- Thanos Realizes What He Needs to do to Get the Soul Stone – Avengers: Infinity War
- Mother Suspirium Arrives – Suspiria
- Susie Dances and a Woman Dies – Suspiria
- The Dance Scene – The Favourite
- “I like when she puts her tongue in me” – The Favourite
- Jack Hock’s Final Request – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Cleaning Lee’s Apartment – Can you Ever Forgive Me?
- The Final Five Minutes – BlacKkKlansman
- Charlie Loses Her Head – Hereditary
- Annie is Just Hanging Out – Hereditary
- The Birth Sequence – A Quiet Place
- Jack Raps About a King – Mary Poppins Returns
- Breakfast With Behn Grymm – Bodied
- The Final Rap Battle – Bodied
- The Double Twist – Game Night
- “Oh no…he died!” – Game Night
- Cassius Discovers Steve Lift’s True Plan – Sorry to Bother You
- The Girls Get Stoned – Never Goin’ Back
- The Girls Are Forced to Shit in a Bucket – Never Goin’ Back
- Erik Killmonger’s Final Words – Black Panther
- The Casino Fight/Okoye Throws Her Wig – Black Panther
- The Bathroom Fight – Mission: Impossible — Fallout
- The HALO Jump – Mission: Impossible — Fallout
- The Helicopter Chase – Mission: Impossible — Fallout
- The First “Shallow” Performance — A Star is Born
- Neil Armstrong Lands on the Moon, in IMAX – First Man
- Neil Armstrong Does Math – First Man
- The Kitchen Fight – Upgrade
- No One Knows What to Do With Dead Stalin – The Death of Stalin
- Laurie Traps Michael – Halloween
- Judy Greer’s “Gotcha” Moment – Halloween
- That New John Carpenter Music Cue When Michael Attacks the Friendzoned Guy – Halloween
- The Big Shootout – Hold the Dark
- Falling in Love in the Forest – Border
- The Sex Scene – Border
- Recording the First Song – Hearts Beat Loud
- Hearing Your Song Playing in a Coffee Shop – Hearts Beat Loud
- The Dying Henchman Holds Joe’s Hand – You Were Never Really Here
- The Underwater Suicide Attempt – You Were Never Really Here
- The Death of Surly Joe – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Kids Sing as the Town Burns – Anna and the Apocalypse
- The Apartment Fight – The Night Comes For us
- Eddie Brock Gets in the Lobster Tank – Venom
- The Mahjong Game – Crazy Rich Asians
- The Wedding – Crazy Rich Asians
- Buffering at the Funeral – Searching
- The Opening Scene – Searching
- The Death of X-Force – Deadpool 2
- Credits scene – Deadpool 2
- The Kessel Run – Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Darth Maul – Solo: A Star Wars Story
- The Train Heist – Solo: A Star Wars Story
- The Shining Sequence – Ready Player One
- Lara Can’t Believe This is Getting Worse – Tomb Raider
- Spitting the Blood of Christ in an Evil Demon’s Face – The Nun
- The Pool Scene – The Strangers: Prey at Night
- The Five Boroughs of New York – Gotti
- The Mystery Comes Together – Destroyer
- Shopping for a Crib – Roma
- The Beach Scene – Roma
- The Fake-out Ending – Vice
- The Sunset Dance Scene – Burning
- Elizabeth Debicki Buys a Gun and Eats a Hot Dog – Widows
- The Elasticycle Chase – Incredibles 2
- Elastigirl vs. Screenslaver – Incredibles 2
- Mr. Rogers’ Testimony – Won’t You Be My Neighbor
- Daniel’s Prison Story – If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Apartment Staging – If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Pregnancy Reveal – If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Blanket Scene – The Sisters Brothers
- The Ending – First Reformed
- Cosmic Planking – First Reformed
- Cut from “Bitches need to get slapped sometimes” to Bing and his mom’s interview – Minding the Gap
- The Live-Aid Concert – Bohemian Rhapsody
- Vanellope Meets Disney Princesses – Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Vanellope Sings Her Song – Ralph Breaks the Internet
- That Triumphant Drone Shots After Alex’s Climb – Free Solo
- Rain on the Roof Song – Paddington 2
- Making Marmalade – Paddington 2
- The Goddamn Hurricane is Shaped Like a Skull – The Hurricane Heist
- The Endless Bloody Chase – Revenge
- The War on Cybertron – Bumblebee
- Reveal of another MEG – Meg
- Atlanna’s One-Take Fight – Aquaman
- Into the Trench – Aquaman
- That Octopus Plays the Drums – Aquaman
- Burning the Time Capsule – Eighth Grade
- The Car Scene – Eighth Grade
- Getting Lost at the Train Station – Mirai
- “The Thing That’s Wrong With You Isn’t What’s Wrong With Me” – Leave No Trace
- The Brother fucker scene – A Simple Favor
- The Journey Through Hell – The House That Jack Built
- End Credits Scene – Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Burning the Swimsuit (If Someone Loves You) – Shoplifters
- Opening Scene – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
