On the January 4, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by the whole /Film team, including managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman,  senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, in the first part of a discussion to determine the top 50 movie moments of 2018.

Opening Banter: We explain the rules to our process.

Here is the full list of movie moments we have previously come up with and are working off of:

  • Collin’s Final Rap – Blindspotting
  • The Cheddar Goblin – Mandy
  • The Bathroom Breakdown – Mandy
  • The Chainsaw Fight – Mandy
  • Showdown in the Lighthouse – Annihilation
  • The Bear/Boar Monster – Annihilation
  • Josie Turns into a Flower – Annihilation
  • Miles Takes a Leap of Faith – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • Escape from Alchemax – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • The Stan Lee Cameo – Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
  • Star-Lord Meets The Avengers – Avengers: Infinity War
  • Thanos Snaps His Fingers – Avengers: Infinity War
  • The Lack of A Mid Credits Scene – Avengers: Infinity War
  • Thanos Realizes What He Needs to do to Get the Soul Stone – Avengers: Infinity War
  • Mother Suspirium Arrives – Suspiria
  • Susie Dances and a Woman Dies – Suspiria
  • The Dance Scene – The Favourite
  • “I like when she puts her tongue in me” – The Favourite
  • Jack Hock’s Final Request – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Cleaning Lee’s Apartment – Can you Ever Forgive Me?
  • The Final Five Minutes – BlacKkKlansman
  • Charlie Loses Her Head – Hereditary
  • Annie is Just Hanging Out – Hereditary
  • The Birth Sequence – A Quiet Place
  • Jack Raps About a King – Mary Poppins Returns
  • Breakfast With Behn Grymm – Bodied
  • The Final Rap Battle – Bodied
  • The Double Twist – Game Night
  • “Oh no…he died!” – Game Night
  • Cassius Discovers Steve Lift’s True Plan – Sorry to Bother You
  • The Girls Get Stoned – Never Goin’ Back
  • The Girls Are Forced to Shit in a Bucket – Never Goin’ Back
  • Erik Killmonger’s Final Words – Black Panther
  • The Casino Fight/Okoye Throws Her Wig – Black Panther
  • The Bathroom Fight – Mission: Impossible — Fallout
  • The HALO Jump – Mission: Impossible — Fallout
  • The Helicopter Chase – Mission: Impossible — Fallout
  • The First “Shallow” Performance — A Star is Born
  • Neil Armstrong Lands on the Moon, in IMAX – First Man
  • Neil Armstrong Does Math – First Man
  • The Kitchen Fight – Upgrade
  • No One Knows What to Do With Dead Stalin – The Death of Stalin
  • Laurie Traps Michael – Halloween
  • Judy Greer’s “Gotcha” Moment – Halloween
  • That New John Carpenter Music Cue When Michael Attacks the Friendzoned Guy – Halloween
  • The Big Shootout – Hold the Dark
  • Falling in Love in the Forest – Border
  • The Sex Scene – Border
  • Recording the First Song – Hearts Beat Loud
  • Hearing Your Song Playing in a Coffee Shop – Hearts Beat Loud
  • The Dying Henchman Holds Joe’s Hand – You Were Never Really Here
  • The Underwater Suicide Attempt – You Were Never Really Here
  • The Death of Surly Joe – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • The Kids Sing as the Town Burns – Anna and the Apocalypse
  • The Apartment Fight – The Night Comes For us
  • Eddie Brock Gets in the Lobster Tank – Venom
  • The Mahjong Game – Crazy Rich Asians
  • The Wedding – Crazy Rich Asians
  • Buffering at the Funeral – Searching
  • The Opening Scene – Searching
  • The Death of X-Force – Deadpool 2
  • Credits scene – Deadpool 2
  • The Kessel Run – Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • Darth Maul – Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • The Train Heist – Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • The Shining Sequence – Ready Player One
  • Lara Can’t Believe This is Getting Worse – Tomb Raider
  • Spitting the Blood of Christ in an Evil Demon’s Face – The Nun
  • The Pool Scene – The Strangers: Prey at Night
  • The Five Boroughs of New York – Gotti
  • The Mystery Comes Together – Destroyer
  • Shopping for a Crib – Roma
  • The Beach Scene – Roma
  • The Fake-out Ending – Vice
  • The Sunset Dance Scene – Burning
  • Elizabeth Debicki Buys a Gun and Eats a Hot Dog – Widows
  • The Elasticycle Chase – Incredibles 2
  • Elastigirl vs. Screenslaver – Incredibles 2
  • Mr. Rogers’ Testimony – Won’t You Be My Neighbor
  • Daniel’s Prison Story – If Beale Street Could Talk
  • The Apartment Staging – If Beale Street Could Talk
  • The Pregnancy Reveal – If Beale Street Could Talk
  • The Blanket Scene – The Sisters Brothers
  • The Ending – First Reformed
  • Cosmic Planking – First Reformed
  • Cut from “Bitches need to get slapped sometimes” to Bing and his mom’s interview – Minding the Gap
  • The Live-Aid Concert – Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Vanellope Meets Disney Princesses – Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Vanellope Sings Her Song – Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • That Triumphant Drone Shots After Alex’s Climb – Free Solo
  • Rain on the Roof Song – Paddington 2
  • Making Marmalade – Paddington 2
  • The Goddamn Hurricane is Shaped Like a Skull – The Hurricane Heist
  • The Endless Bloody Chase – Revenge
  • The War on Cybertron – Bumblebee
  • Reveal of another MEG – Meg
  • Atlanna’s One-Take Fight – Aquaman
  • Into the Trench – Aquaman
  • That Octopus Plays the Drums – Aquaman
  • Burning the Time Capsule – Eighth Grade
  • The Car Scene – Eighth Grade
  • Getting Lost at the Train Station – Mirai
  • “The Thing That’s Wrong With You Isn’t What’s Wrong With Me” – Leave No Trace
  • The Brother fucker scene – A Simple Favor
  • The Journey Through Hell – The House That Jack Built
  • End Credits Scene – Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Burning the Swimsuit (If Someone Loves You) – Shoplifters
  • Opening Scene – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

 

