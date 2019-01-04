On the January 4, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by the whole /Film team, including managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, in the first part of a discussion to determine the top 50 movie moments of 2018.

Opening Banter: We explain the rules to our process.

Here is the full list of movie moments we have previously come up with and are working off of:

Collin’s Final Rap – Blindspotting

The Cheddar Goblin – Mandy

The Bathroom Breakdown – Mandy

The Chainsaw Fight – Mandy

Showdown in the Lighthouse – Annihilation

The Bear/Boar Monster – Annihilation

Josie Turns into a Flower – Annihilation

Miles Takes a Leap of Faith – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Escape from Alchemax – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Stan Lee Cameo – Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Star-Lord Meets The Avengers – Avengers: Infinity War

Thanos Snaps His Fingers – Avengers: Infinity War

The Lack of A Mid Credits Scene – Avengers: Infinity War

Thanos Realizes What He Needs to do to Get the Soul Stone – Avengers: Infinity War

Mother Suspirium Arrives – Suspiria

Susie Dances and a Woman Dies – Suspiria

The Dance Scene – The Favourite

“I like when she puts her tongue in me” – The Favourite

Jack Hock’s Final Request – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Cleaning Lee’s Apartment – Can you Ever Forgive Me?

The Final Five Minutes – BlacKkKlansman

Charlie Loses Her Head – Hereditary

Annie is Just Hanging Out – Hereditary

The Birth Sequence – A Quiet Place

Jack Raps About a King – Mary Poppins Returns

Breakfast With Behn Grymm – Bodied

The Final Rap Battle – Bodied

The Double Twist – Game Night

“Oh no…he died!” – Game Night

Cassius Discovers Steve Lift’s True Plan – Sorry to Bother You

The Girls Get Stoned – Never Goin’ Back

The Girls Are Forced to Shit in a Bucket – Never Goin’ Back

Erik Killmonger’s Final Words – Black Panther

The Casino Fight/Okoye Throws Her Wig – Black Panther

The Bathroom Fight – Mission: Impossible — Fallout

The HALO Jump – Mission: Impossible — Fallout

The Helicopter Chase – Mission: Impossible — Fallout

The First “Shallow” Performance — A Star is Born

Neil Armstrong Lands on the Moon, in IMAX – First Man

Neil Armstrong Does Math – First Man

The Kitchen Fight – Upgrade

No One Knows What to Do With Dead Stalin – The Death of Stalin

Laurie Traps Michael – Halloween

Judy Greer’s “Gotcha” Moment – Halloween

That New John Carpenter Music Cue When Michael Attacks the Friendzoned Guy – Halloween

The Big Shootout – Hold the Dark

Falling in Love in the Forest – Border

The Sex Scene – Border

Recording the First Song – Hearts Beat Loud

Hearing Your Song Playing in a Coffee Shop – Hearts Beat Loud

The Dying Henchman Holds Joe’s Hand – You Were Never Really Here

The Underwater Suicide Attempt – You Were Never Really Here

The Death of Surly Joe – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Kids Sing as the Town Burns – Anna and the Apocalypse

The Apartment Fight – The Night Comes For us

Eddie Brock Gets in the Lobster Tank – Venom

The Mahjong Game – Crazy Rich Asians

The Wedding – Crazy Rich Asians

Buffering at the Funeral – Searching

The Opening Scene – Searching

The Death of X-Force – Deadpool 2

Credits scene – Deadpool 2

The Kessel Run – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Darth Maul – Solo: A Star Wars Story

The Train Heist – Solo: A Star Wars Story

The Shining Sequence – Ready Player One

Lara Can’t Believe This is Getting Worse – Tomb Raider

Spitting the Blood of Christ in an Evil Demon’s Face – The Nun

The Pool Scene – The Strangers: Prey at Night

The Five Boroughs of New York – Gotti

The Mystery Comes Together – Destroyer

Shopping for a Crib – Roma

The Beach Scene – Roma

The Fake-out Ending – Vice

The Sunset Dance Scene – Burning

Elizabeth Debicki Buys a Gun and Eats a Hot Dog – Widows

The Elasticycle Chase – Incredibles 2

Elastigirl vs. Screenslaver – Incredibles 2

Mr. Rogers’ Testimony – Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Daniel’s Prison Story – If Beale Street Could Talk

The Apartment Staging – If Beale Street Could Talk

The Pregnancy Reveal – If Beale Street Could Talk

The Blanket Scene – The Sisters Brothers

The Ending – First Reformed

Cosmic Planking – First Reformed

Cut from “Bitches need to get slapped sometimes” to Bing and his mom’s interview – Minding the Gap

The Live-Aid Concert – Bohemian Rhapsody

Vanellope Meets Disney Princesses – Ralph Breaks the Internet

Vanellope Sings Her Song – Ralph Breaks the Internet

That Triumphant Drone Shots After Alex’s Climb – Free Solo

Rain on the Roof Song – Paddington 2

Making Marmalade – Paddington 2

The Goddamn Hurricane is Shaped Like a Skull – The Hurricane Heist

The Endless Bloody Chase – Revenge

The War on Cybertron – Bumblebee

Reveal of another MEG – Meg

Atlanna’s One-Take Fight – Aquaman

Into the Trench – Aquaman

That Octopus Plays the Drums – Aquaman

Burning the Time Capsule – Eighth Grade

The Car Scene – Eighth Grade

Getting Lost at the Train Station – Mirai

“The Thing That’s Wrong With You Isn’t What’s Wrong With Me” – Leave No Trace

The Brother fucker scene – A Simple Favor

The Journey Through Hell – The House That Jack Built

End Credits Scene – Ant-Man and the Wasp

Burning the Swimsuit (If Someone Loves You) – Shoplifters

Opening Scene – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

