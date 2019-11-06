Daily Podcast: The Batman, Japanese Spider-Man, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Witcher, and Joker
Posted on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 6, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including The Batman, Spider-Man, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Witcher, and Joker.
Opening Banter: Water Cooler tomorrow as HT is away on a set visit.
In The News:
- Ben: ‘The Batman’: Andy Serkis is in Talks to Play Alfred, Who Probably Won’t Be a Motion Capture Gorilla
- Chris: ‘The Batman’ Wants Colin Farrell to Spread His Flightless Wings and Play The Penguin
- Ben: Japanese Spider-Man Coming to ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel, Says Phil Lord
- Chris: What Happened to Rick Dalton After ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’? Quentin Tarantino Has Some Ideas
- Chris: ‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Has Seven Seasons Planned
- Spoiler Warning
- Ben: ‘Joker’ Director Todd Phillips Gives the Definitive Answer About What Happens to Zazie Beetz’s Character
Other Articles Mentioned:
