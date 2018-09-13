Daily Podcast: The Bad Side Of Digital Movie Libraries, Kevin Smith, American Gods, South Park & Henry Cavill
Posted on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 13, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by writer Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Henry Cavill’s strange Instagram post, American Gods season 2 production problems, Kevin Smith’s secret IP Project, Apple’s control of your digital movie library, and the end of South Park?
Opening Banter: Chris is back from the Toronto International Film Festival.
In The News:
- HT: Henry Cavill’s Cryptic Instagram Post Responds to Superman Recasting News…We Think?
- Chris: ‘American Gods’ Season 2 Loses Showrunner as Problems Plague Production
- HT: Kevin Smith Reveals His Secret Project is a TV Series Not a Movie
- Chris: Apple Can Delete Your Digital Movies Whenever They Want (So Stick With Physical Media)
- HT: ‘South Park’ Teases Its Own Cancellation in New Trailer For Season 22
