On the September 13, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by writer Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Henry Cavill’s strange Instagram post, American Gods season 2 production problems, Kevin Smith’s secret IP Project, Apple’s control of your digital movie library, and the end of South Park?

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotifyand all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSSURL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Chris is back from the Toronto International Film Festival.

In The News:

Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: