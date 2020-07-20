On the July 20, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including what Tenet’s release date delay might mean for US movie theaters, Hawkeye, Grease prequel, and Netflix’s most popular original movies.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: