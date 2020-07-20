Daily Podcast: Tenet’s Release Date Delay, Hawkeye, Grease Prequel & Netflix’s Most Popular Original Movies.
On the July 20, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including what Tenet’s release date delay might mean for US movie theaters, Hawkeye, Grease prequel, and Netflix’s most popular original movies.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Tenet’ Release Date Delayed Indefinitely
- Peter: When will this hit theaters? Could it be released internationally before the US?
- Ben: Could U.S. Theaters Stay Closed Until Mid-2021?
- Peter: If movies don’t reopen until mid-2021, what would it mean?
- Chris (og HT): ‘Tenet’ Runtime Might Be Too Long to Play in China’s Theaters
- Peter: Would Nolan allow a 30 minute shorter china cut?
- Ben: Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ Recruits ‘Troop Zero’ and ‘Comrade Detective’ Directors
- Peter: It’s interesting that Marvel is going away from its one filmmaker/showrunner approach, any theories on why?
- Chris: ‘Grease’ Prequel Brings In ‘Hearts Beat Loud’ Director Brett Haley
- Peter: Does Haley make you even a little bit curious about this unnecessary Grease prequel?
- Ben: Netflix Reveals Its 10 Most Popular Original Movies, and ‘Extraction’ is Still Number One
- Peter: What do these movies tell us about the Netflix audience and what Netflix might be more apt to invest in future original movies?
