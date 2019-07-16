On the July 16, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the snubs and surprises of the 2019 Emmy Nominations.

In The News:

In Our Feature Presentation: 2019 Emmy Nominations: ‘Game of Thrones’ Sets an All-Time Record with 32 Nominations

Outstanding Drama Series: Better Call Saul Bodyguard Game of Thrones Killing Eve Ozark Pose Succession This Is Us



Outstanding Comedy Series:

Barry Fleabag The Good Place The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Russian Doll Schitt’s Creek Veep



Surprise: Schitt’s Creek gets recognized for the first time – B

Surprise: The Big Bang Theory was blanked – B Snub: GLOW



Outstanding Limited Series:

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Snub: Maniac – BP

Outstanding Television Movie:

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: BP

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Billy Porter – Pose

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: BP

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Snub: Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – CE

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: BO

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Snub: D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place – B

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: C

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Surprise: Christina Applegate for Dead to Me – C

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: BP

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Benicio del Toro – Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: P BP

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis – When They See Us

Joey King – The Act

Niecy Nash – When They See Us

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

2019 Emmy Snubs and Surprises: No Love For ‘Homecoming’, Rhea Seehorn, ‘Maniac’, and More

Snub: True Detective – BP

Snub: Hot Priest

Snub: Entire cast of Succession – BP

Surprise: Lena Headey – BP

Surprise: Alfie Allen – BP

Surprise: Barry supporting cast

Surprise: Big Mouth – B

Other Articles Mentioned:

