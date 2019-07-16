Daily Podcast: Taika Waititi Directing ‘Thor 4’ & 2019 Emmy Nominations
Posted on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 16, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the snubs and surprises of the 2019 Emmy Nominations.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Thor 4’ Coming From Director Taika Waititi as Live-Action ‘Akira’ is Put On Hold Indefinitely
In Our Feature Presentation: 2019 Emmy Nominations: ‘Game of Thrones’ Sets an All-Time Record with 32 Nominations
- Outstanding Drama Series:
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
- Outstanding Comedy Series:
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
- Veep
- Surprise: Schitt’s Creek gets recognized for the first time – B
- Surprise: The Big Bang Theory was blanked – B
- Snub: GLOW
- Outstanding Limited Series:
- Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
- Snub: Maniac – BP
- Outstanding Television Movie:
- Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
- Brexit
- Deadwood
- King Lear
- My Dinner with Hervé
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: BP
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: BP
- Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Robin Wright – House of Cards
- Snub: Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – CE
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: BO
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Ted Danson – The Good Place
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Snub: D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place – B
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: C
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
- Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
- Surprise: Christina Applegate for Dead to Me – C
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: BP
- Mahershala Ali – True Detective
- Benicio del Toro – Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: P BP
- Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis – When They See Us
- Joey King – The Act
- Niecy Nash – When They See Us
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
- 2019 Emmy Snubs and Surprises: No Love For ‘Homecoming’, Rhea Seehorn, ‘Maniac’, and More
Snub: True Detective – BP
Snub: Hot Priest
Snub: Entire cast of Succession – BP
Surprise: Lena Headey – BP
Surprise: Alfie Allen – BP
Surprise: Barry supporting cast
Surprise: Big Mouth – B
