Daily Podcast: SXSW 2019 Reactions: Us, Booksmart, Little Monsters, Tread, and More
Posted on Monday, March 11th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the March 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to talk about Taika Waititi‘s new Time Bandits TV series and some of the biggest movies at this year’s South By Southwest Film Festival.
Opening Banter: No Water Cooler today
In the News:
In Our Feature Presentation:
Jacob Hall’s SXSW reactions to…
- The Highwaymen
- Little Monsters
- Us
- The Art of Self-Defense
- Booksmart
- Tread
