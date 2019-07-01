Daily Podcast: Stranger Things 3, Sandman, Hellraiser, Avengers: Endgame, and More
Posted on Monday, July 1st, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the July 1, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the live-action Little Mermaid, a Sandman TV series, Avengers: Endgame tidbits, a few theme park updates, a Hellraiser TV series, and an early review of Stranger Things 3.
In The News:
- Chris: Disney’s Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Wants Melissa McCarthy as Sea Witch Ursula
- Brad: Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ Lands Huge Series Deal Between Netflix and Warner Bros. TV
- HT: ‘Avengers: Endgame’: Captain America’s Ending Created a “Branch Reality” in the MCU, According to the Russo Brothers
- HT: It Will Be Some Time Before The Defenders Make Their Way Into the MCU, Says Kevin Feige
- Ben: Theme Park Updates: Country Bears Aren’t Going Anywhere, Main Street Electrical Parade Returns/Inside Out Attraction Opens at DCA
- Chris: ‘Hellraiser’ TV Series Will Tear Your Soul Apart
In Our Feature Presentation:
- Chris: ‘Stranger Things 3’ Review: The Nostalgic Hit is Better Than Ever With an Exciting, Emotional Third Season
