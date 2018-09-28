Daily Podcast: Star Wars, Deadpool, Sesame Street, Toy Story 4, Seth Rogen, Gambit
Posted on Friday, September 28th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 28, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk what the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars, Deadpool, Sesame Street, Toy Story 4, Seth Rogen, Gambit and more.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Will this week just end already?
In The News:
- Chris: Breaking News: Kathleen Kennedy Signed For Three More Years With Lucasfilm
- HT: ‘Deadpool 2’ PG-13 Re-Release Coming In December, Fox Delays ‘Dark Phoenix’ and ‘Battle Alita’
- Chris: ‘Sesame Street’ Movie Lands ‘Portlandia’ Co-Creator Jonathan Krisel to Direct
- HT: ‘Toy Story 4’ Will Make You Ugly Cry Again, According to Tim Allen
- Chris: Seth Rogen Will Be Pickled for 100 Years (In His New Movie)
- HT: ‘Gambit’ Movie Will Be a Romantic Comedy, Says Producer
- Chris: Poe Dameron Got His Commander Rank Back After Disobeying Orders in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.