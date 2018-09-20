Daily Podcast: Star Wars, Bob Iger, Watchmen, DC Universe, Bond 25, Twilight Zone, Marvel, Walking Dead & Tom Clancy
Posted on Thursday, September 20th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 20, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars, Bob Iger, Watchmen, DC Universe, Bond 25, The Twilight Zone, Marvel Female Superhero Series, Walking Dead, and Tom Clancy.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: A lot of news today, so let’s just get to it!
In The News:
- Brad: Overall ‘Star Wars’ Production is Slowing Down as Lucasfilm and Disney Regroup
- Ben: 5 Things We Learned From a New Interview with Disney CEO Bob Iger
- Chris: ‘Watchmen’ TV Series Score Will Be Composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
- Brad: DC Universe Will Release One Episode of Original Shows Each Week, But That Will Increase in 2020
- Ben: ‘Bond 25’ to be Directed by Cary Fukunaga, Will Now Open in 2020
- Chris: ‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Teaser Confirms Jordan Peele as Host
- Brad: Marvel Female Superhero Series Coming to ABC from ‘Wonder Woman’ Scribe
- Chris: ‘Walking Dead’ Movies and More Spin-Offs in the Works at AMC
- Ben: Michael B. Jordan to play Tom Clancy character John Clark in new film series
Other articles mentioned:
- How the Hilarious ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Disney Princess Scene Came to Be
- ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Will Follow in the Footsteps of ‘Zootopia’ and Tackle Social Issues
