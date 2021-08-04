Daily Podcast: Star Wars, Blue Beetle, the Coen Brothers, and More
Posted on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 4, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Star Wars, Blue Beetle, the Coen Brothers and more.
In The News:
- Peter (og Danielle): Prolific Lucasfilm Historian and Film Writer J.W. Rinzler Dead at 58
- Ben (og Joshua): Ethan Coen Doesn’t “Want to Make Movies Anymore,” According to Coen Brothers Collaborator Carter Burwell
- Peter (og Josh): Disney Reveals Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Prices, and It’s Going to Cost You a Lot of Credits
- Ben (og Brad): ‘Free Guy’ and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Will Both Play Exclusively in Theaters, But Is That the Best Idea Right Now?
- Ben (og Joshua): Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña in Talks to Star as HBO Max’s ‘Blue Beetle’
All the other stuff you need to know:
