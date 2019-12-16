Watchmen Adrian Veidt blackboard

On the December 16, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion about the ninth, and possibly final, episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “See How They Fly.”

Opening Banter: Once again, thanks to Kris Keochinda for the opening theme song and to Twitter user @sirzapz for the logo, which we’ve been using in the PodBean player for each of these episodes.

 

  • Emails
  • Adrian Veidt
    • Bian impregnates herself – what were her motivations?
    • Lady Trieu shows up in 2008
      • Calls Veidt’s squid rain a “rerun”
      • Wants to make every nuke disappear
      • Asks for money – “I will never call you daughter”
    • Confrontation with the Game Warden on Europa (Nixon thing)
    • Han Solo’d – he’s been the statue this whole time
  • Final Confrontation
    • Keene monologuing
    • Everyone teleported to Greenwood, Keene is now ooze
    • Senior leadership of Cyclops is vaporized (was this satisfying?)
    • Manhattan sends Laurie, Veidt, and Looking Glass to Karnak, then is killed by Lady Trieu
    • LG knows when the last squidfall was – Veidt decides to take down Lady Trieu
    • Archie (original owl ship) is at Karnak, LG and Laurie decide to take Adrian in
    • Back at the theater: “You can’t heal under a mask. Wounds need air.”
  • Unanswered Questions
    • Does Angela walk on water at the end? Does it matter?
      • Lindelof’s quote
    • Whatever happened to Lube Man?
    • What the hell was up with the elephant?
    • What’s the deal with the horseshoe?
      • Lindelof’s quote
    • Do you want to see a second season?

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Spoiler Discussion

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.