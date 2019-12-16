On the December 16, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion about the ninth, and possibly final, episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “See How They Fly.”

Opening Banter: Once again, thanks to Kris Keochinda for the opening theme song and to Twitter user @sirzapz for the logo, which we’ve been using in the PodBean player for each of these episodes.

Adrian Veidt Bian impregnates herself – what were her motivations? Lady Trieu shows up in 2008 Calls Veidt’s squid rain a “rerun” Wants to make every nuke disappear Asks for money – “I will never call you daughter” Confrontation with the Game Warden on Europa (Nixon thing) Han Solo’d – he’s been the statue this whole time

Final Confrontation Keene monologuing Everyone teleported to Greenwood, Keene is now ooze Senior leadership of Cyclops is vaporized (was this satisfying?) Manhattan sends Laurie, Veidt, and Looking Glass to Karnak, then is killed by Lady Trieu LG knows when the last squidfall was – Veidt decides to take down Lady Trieu Archie (original owl ship) is at Karnak, LG and Laurie decide to take Adrian in Back at the theater: “You can’t heal under a mask. Wounds need air.”



Unanswered Questions Does Angela walk on water at the end? Does it matter? Lindelof’s quote Whatever happened to Lube Man? What the hell was up with the elephant? What’s the deal with the horseshoe? Lindelof’s quote Do you want to see a second season? American imperialism and Vietnamese refugees: https://twitter.com/viet_t_nguyen/status/1206483904951021568



