Daily Podcast: Spoiler Discussion: ‘Watchmen’ Season One Finale, “See How They Fly”
Posted on Monday, December 16th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the December 16, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion about the ninth, and possibly final, episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “See How They Fly.”
- Emails
- Adrian Veidt
- Bian impregnates herself – what were her motivations?
- Lady Trieu shows up in 2008
- Calls Veidt’s squid rain a “rerun”
- Wants to make every nuke disappear
- Asks for money – “I will never call you daughter”
- Confrontation with the Game Warden on Europa (Nixon thing)
- Han Solo’d – he’s been the statue this whole time
- Final Confrontation
- Keene monologuing
- Everyone teleported to Greenwood, Keene is now ooze
- Senior leadership of Cyclops is vaporized (was this satisfying?)
- Manhattan sends Laurie, Veidt, and Looking Glass to Karnak, then is killed by Lady Trieu
- LG knows when the last squidfall was – Veidt decides to take down Lady Trieu
- Archie (original owl ship) is at Karnak, LG and Laurie decide to take Adrian in
- Back at the theater: “You can’t heal under a mask. Wounds need air.”
- Unanswered Questions
- Does Angela walk on water at the end? Does it matter?
- Lindelof’s quote
- Whatever happened to Lube Man?
- What the hell was up with the elephant?
- What’s the deal with the horseshoe?
- Do you want to see a second season?
- American imperialism and Vietnamese refugees: https://twitter.com/viet_t_nguyen/status/1206483904951021568
