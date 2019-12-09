Watchmen - A God Walks Into Abar - Doctor Manhattan

On the December 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion of the eighth episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “A God Walks Into Abar.”

Opening Banter: HT’s back!

 

In Our Feature Presentation

 

  • Emails
  • Angela and Dr. Manhattan in the bar
    • Mr. Eddy’s Bar – does this confirm Lady Trieu’s parentage?
    • Angela hates Dr. Manhattan
    • Flashbacks to Jon’s past
    • Did Jon kill Cal?
  • Adrian Veidt
    • Dejected, gets a visit from Jon
    • “A little elephant told me”
    • Veidt’s “Plan A” for Jon: creating a memory-wiping device
    • Manhattan’s new life no longer interests him
    • Veidt as a Jesus figure
    • Post-Credits scene
  • In the current timeline
    • Angela awakens Jon, who teleports their kids away (he’s formed an alliance with Will Reeves)
    • Speaking with Will across time, Angela sets the entire plot in motion
    • Shootout in the streets
  • Lingering questions
    • Why is it important that Angela sees Jon walking on water in the pool?
    • Who will ultimately gain Dr. Manhattan’s powers?
      • Does Will Reeves already have those abilities?
    • What’s up with the horseshoe?
    • Lube Man all but confirmed to be Agent Petey

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Spoiler Discussion

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.