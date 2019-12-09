Daily Podcast: Spoiler Discussion of Watchmen Episode 8, “A God Walks Into Abar”
Posted on Monday, December 9th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the December 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion of the eighth episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “A God Walks Into Abar.”
Opening Banter: HT’s back!
In Our Feature Presentation:
- Emails
- Angela and Dr. Manhattan in the bar
- Mr. Eddy’s Bar – does this confirm Lady Trieu’s parentage?
- Angela hates Dr. Manhattan
- Flashbacks to Jon’s past
- Did Jon kill Cal?
- Adrian Veidt
- Dejected, gets a visit from Jon
- “A little elephant told me”
- Veidt’s “Plan A” for Jon: creating a memory-wiping device
- Manhattan’s new life no longer interests him
- Veidt as a Jesus figure
- Post-Credits scene
- In the current timeline
- Angela awakens Jon, who teleports their kids away (he’s formed an alliance with Will Reeves)
- Speaking with Will across time, Angela sets the entire plot in motion
- Shootout in the streets
- Lingering questions
- Why is it important that Angela sees Jon walking on water in the pool?
- Who will ultimately gain Dr. Manhattan’s powers?
- Does Will Reeves already have those abilities?
- What’s up with the horseshoe?
- Lube Man all but confirmed to be Agent Petey
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Watchmen’ Becomes Unstuck in Time When “A God Walks Into Abar”
- The ‘Watchmen’ Reference Guide: Every Easter Egg in “A God Walks Into Abar”
