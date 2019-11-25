On the November 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler-filled discussion about the sixth episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “This Extraordinary Being.”

Opening Banter:

In Our Feature Presentation: Watchmen spoiler conversation.

No Adrian Veidt, no Looking Glass

Hooded Justice origin story

Captain Metropolis – even the Minutemen won’t accept Will for who he really is, and they won’t help him when he needs help

Plays out very differently in American Hero Story (escapes through glass instead of entering through it)

June as Will Reeves’s Alfred – her true identity is revealed

“Beware the Cyclops” – Klan’s subliminal plan uncovered

Passing down trauma to the next generation: Will’s son dresses up like Hooded Justice & Will freaks out about it

Judd question

June question

The episode’s aesthetic choices – is this a repudiation of the idea that Lindelof is dunking on Zack Snyder?

Theory Corner: Ideas for what the Millennium Clock might do? (Reference Peteypedia entries)

ALSO: Read Veidt email

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: