Watchmen This Extraordinary Being badge ceremony

On the November 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler-filled discussion about the sixth episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “This Extraordinary Being.”

Opening Banter

 

In Our Feature Presentation: Watchmen spoiler conversation.

 

No Adrian Veidt, no Looking Glass

 

Hooded Justice origin story

 

Captain Metropolis – even the Minutemen won’t accept Will for who he really is, and they won’t help him when he needs help

 

Plays out very differently in American Hero Story (escapes through glass instead of entering through it)

 

June as Will Reeves’s Alfred – her true identity is revealed

 

“Beware the Cyclops” – Klan’s subliminal plan uncovered

 

Passing down trauma to the next generation: Will’s son dresses up like Hooded Justice & Will freaks out about it

 

Judd question

 

June question

 

The episode’s aesthetic choices – is this a repudiation of the idea that Lindelof is dunking on Zack Snyder?

 

Theory Corner: Ideas for what the Millennium Clock might do? (Reference Peteypedia entries)

ALSO: Read Veidt email 

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Spoiler Discussion

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.