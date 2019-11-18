Watchmen Looking Glass cooking

On the November 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion about the fifth episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “Little Fear of Lightning.”

  • Looking Glass’s origin story
    • Hoboken, 1985
    • Squid
  • Adrian Veidt
    • Video message to Robert Redford reveals truth behind his squid plan
    • What do you think about the way information from the comic has been doled out so far?
    • Is definitely in space
    • “Save Me D”
    • Warden – “Our god has left us, and it’s unlikely he’ll return.”
  • Modern Day Looking Glass
    • Job giving feedback on focus groups
    • Reflective lining in his hat
    • Extra Dimensional Security drills
    • Ex works at Forever Pets, destroys puppy, reveals the pills are Nostalgia
    • Recovery group, meets Renee
    • Follows her, learns that the Seventh Kavalry used a set to film their video, are developing their own teleportation technology (to what end?)
    • The music in this episode
    • Spielberg’s Pale Horse
    • Theory about potential time travel

 

