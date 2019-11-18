Daily Podcast: Spoiler Discussion of ‘Watchmen’ Episode 5, “Little Fear of Lightning”
Posted on Monday, November 18th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the November 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion about the fifth episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “Little Fear of Lightning.”
Opening Banter:
In Our Feature Presentation:
Start with a quick reader email
- Looking Glass’s origin story
- Hoboken, 1985
- Squid
- Adrian Veidt
- Video message to Robert Redford reveals truth behind his squid plan
- What do you think about the way information from the comic has been doled out so far?
- Is definitely in space
- “Save Me D”
- Warden – “Our god has left us, and it’s unlikely he’ll return.”
- Modern Day Looking Glass
- Job giving feedback on focus groups
- Reflective lining in his hat
- Extra Dimensional Security drills
- Ex works at Forever Pets, destroys puppy, reveals the pills are Nostalgia
- Recovery group, meets Renee
- Follows her, learns that the Seventh Kavalry used a set to film their video, are developing their own teleportation technology (to what end?)
- Random Additional Thoughts
- The music in this episode
- Spielberg’s Pale Horse
- Theory about potential time travel
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Inherited Trauma Shapes Your Health
- ‘Watchmen’ Delivers Its Best Episode Yet, Giving Us “Little Fear of Lightning”
- The ‘Watchmen’ Reference Guide: Every Easter Egg in “Little Fear of Lightning”
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.