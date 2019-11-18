On the November 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler discussion about the fifth episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “Little Fear of Lightning.”

Opening Banter:

In Our Feature Presentation:

Start with a quick reader email

Looking Glass’s origin story Hoboken, 1985 Squid



Adrian Veidt Video message to Robert Redford reveals truth behind his squid plan What do you think about the way information from the comic has been doled out so far? Is definitely in space “Save Me D” Warden – “Our god has left us, and it’s unlikely he’ll return.”



Modern Day Looking Glass Job giving feedback on focus groups Reflective lining in his hat Extra Dimensional Security drills Ex works at Forever Pets, destroys puppy, reveals the pills are Nostalgia Recovery group, meets Renee Follows her, learns that the Seventh Kavalry used a set to film their video, are developing their own teleportation technology (to what end?)



Random Additional Thoughts The music in this episode Spielberg’s Pale Horse Theory about potential time travel



