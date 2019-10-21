Watchmen Jeremy Irons cake

On the October 21, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista for a spoiler-filled conversation about the pilot episode of Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen.

Opening Banter

 

In The Spoiler Room:

  • Our relationships to Watchmen prior to this episode
  • Worldbuilding – American Hero Story, Dr. Manhattan on Mars, Redford as President, squid rain (are the baby squids part of a government conspiracy?), watch imagery, other easter eggs (Under the Hood)
  • Overall thoughts
  • Tulsa Race Massacre, real life Bass Reeves
  • Cop shooting sequence (need permission to unlock the weapon)
  • Regina King as Angela Abar/Sister Night
  • Don Johnson as Chief Judd Crawford (why doesn’t he wear a mask?)
  • Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt (servant relationships)
  • Interrogation in “the pod”
  • Shootout at the cattle ranch (those cows!), plane crash
  • Judd captured and lynched on his way to visit the injured officer in the hospital
  • Reveal at the end with the boy from the beginning as the murderer (?)

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Features, Spoiler Discussion

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.