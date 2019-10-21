Posted on Monday, October 21st, 2019 by Ben Pearson

On the October 21, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista for a spoiler-filled conversation about the pilot episode of Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen.

Opening Banter:

In The Spoiler Room:

Our relationships to Watchmen prior to this episode

Worldbuilding – American Hero Story, Dr. Manhattan on Mars, Redford as President, squid rain (are the baby squids part of a government conspiracy?), watch imagery, other easter eggs (Under the Hood)

Overall thoughts

Tulsa Race Massacre, real life Bass Reeves

Cop shooting sequence (need permission to unlock the weapon)

Regina King as Angela Abar/Sister Night

Don Johnson as Chief Judd Crawford (why doesn’t he wear a mask?)

Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt (servant relationships)

Interrogation in “the pod”

Shootout at the cattle ranch (those cows!), plane crash

Judd captured and lynched on his way to visit the injured officer in the hospital