Daily Podcast: Spoiler Discussion of HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Premiere
Posted on Monday, October 21st, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the October 21, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista for a spoiler-filled conversation about the pilot episode of Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen.
Opening Banter:
In The Spoiler Room:
- Our relationships to Watchmen prior to this episode
- Worldbuilding – American Hero Story, Dr. Manhattan on Mars, Redford as President, squid rain (are the baby squids part of a government conspiracy?), watch imagery, other easter eggs (Under the Hood)
- Overall thoughts
- Tulsa Race Massacre, real life Bass Reeves
- Cop shooting sequence (need permission to unlock the weapon)
- Regina King as Angela Abar/Sister Night
- Don Johnson as Chief Judd Crawford (why doesn’t he wear a mask?)
- Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt (servant relationships)
- Interrogation in “the pod”
- Shootout at the cattle ranch (those cows!), plane crash
- Judd captured and lynched on his way to visit the injured officer in the hospital
- Reveal at the end with the boy from the beginning as the murderer (?)
Other Articles Mentioned:
- The Case for Reparations
- ‘Watchmen’ Starts Out With One of the Best Pilots Ever, Announcing “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
- What’s the Deal with the Squid in ‘Watchmen’?
All the other stuff you need to know:
