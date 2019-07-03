Daily Podcast: Spider-Man: Far From Home Spoiler Discussion
Posted on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the July 3, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui for a Spider-Man: Far From Home spoiler discussion.
Opening Banter:
In Our Spoiler Discussion: Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- Warning: Spoilers for this movie and probably any preceding MCU film.
- Peter wants to talk about a trailer he saw before the movie: The Art of Racing In The Rain
- Brief thoughts.
- High School news report opening
- “The Blip”
- Eurotrip
- Ned and Betty
- Happy and May
- Peter and MJ
- How ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Truly Closes Out Marvel’s Phase 3
- Multiverses
- Let’s Talk About That Big ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Twist
- Jake Gyllenhaal!
- Was anyone not expecting it?
- Peter Billingsly
- Barf retcon
- Nightmare illusion sequence
- Fake news
- Edith
- Peter Tingle sequence
- What the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Post-Credits Scene Means for the Next Spidey Adventure
- JK Simmons back
- What does this movie mean for the future of the MCU?
- No more secret identities?
- What even is Peter Parker’s MCU arc so far?
- Fury as Skrull
- How ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Sets Up Some Unexpected MCU Movies
- ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Almost Showed Falcon as the New Captain America
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Josh’s ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Spoiler Review: With Great Power Comes a Villain Made For Our Troubled Times
- HT’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Review: A Perfectly Pleasant Vacation From the Larger MCU
All the other stuff you need to know:
