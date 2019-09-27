Daily Podcast: Spider-Man Back in MCU, Steve Jobs Tried To Kill Disney Animation, The Irishman Early Buzz, & Uncharted Finds New Director
Posted on Friday, September 27th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 27, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Spider-Man, Steve Jobs, AppleTV+, The Irishman, and Uncharted.
In The News:
- Brad: Spider-Man Will Stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe As Disney and Sony Announce New Deal
- Peter: Steve Jobs Wanted Bob Iger To Shut Down Disney Animation After Pixar Acquisition
- Brad: Apple TV+ Hopes to Release Some Original Movies in Theaters Before Sending Them to Streaming
- Peter: ‘The Irishman’ Early Buzz: Martin Scorsese Has Made Another Masterpiece
- Brad: ‘Uncharted’ Movie Back on Track with ‘Bumblebee’ Director Travis Knight Taking Over
Other Articles Mentioned:
