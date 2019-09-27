On the September 27, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Spider-Man, Steve Jobs, AppleTV+, The Irishman, and Uncharted.

In The News:

‘Uncharted’ Movie Back on Track with ‘Bumblebee’ Director Travis Knight Taking Over

Brad: Apple TV+ Hopes to Release Some Original Movies in Theaters Before Sending Them to Streaming

Spider-Man Will Stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe As Disney and Sony Announce New Deal

Other Articles Mentioned:

“We Could Say Anything to Each Other”: Bob Iger Remembers Steve Jobs

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.