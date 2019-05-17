Daily Podcast: Robert Pattinson as Batman, His Dark Materials, Back to the Future Musical, and More
Posted on Friday, May 17th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the May 17, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including some possible new Batman casting, a Back to the Future musical, the His Dark Materials trailer, another Stephen King adaptation, and more.
In The News:
- HT – Robert Pattinson Will Play the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ [Updated]
- Chris – 3 Reasons Robert Pattinson is an Inspired Choice to Play Batman
- Ben – Great Scott! That ‘Back to the Future’ Musical is Finally Happening, Will Open in London Next Year
- HT – ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 1 Trailer: HBO Brings Us The Long-Awaited Adaptation of the Fantasy Epic
- Chris – ‘Eyes of the Dragon’ Series Adapted From Stephen King’s Novel in the Works at Hulu
- HT – Thai Heist Thriller ‘Bad Genius’ is the Latest Criminally Underseen Movie to Get a Hollywood Remake
Other Articles Mentioned:
