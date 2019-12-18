Daily Podcast: Rise of Skywalker Reactions, Box Office Tracking & The Future of Star Wars
Posted on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reactions and expected box office, the future of Star Wars movies and television shows, the theatrical cuts of the Star Wars original trilogy, and we’ll get an update on Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie.
Opening Banter:
- Mandalorian recap episode tomorrow.
- Peter is surprised he isnt getting roasted for P&T Fool Us.
- News has been slooooowwwwww.
In The News:
- Brad: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Early Buzz: J.J. Abrams Delivers a Divisive End to the Skywalker Saga
- Peter, Brad and Chris share their non spoiler reactions to the movie.
- Chris: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Review: The Saga Ends With a Rushed, Disappointing Finale
- Brad: ‘Star Wars’ Will Move Beyond Trilogy Format, Won’t Abandon New Trilogy Characters
- Chris: J.J. Abrams Wants the Original ‘Star Wars’ Theatrical Cuts Released, Just Like the Rest of Us
- Brad: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Ticket Sales on Par with ‘The Last Jedi’
- Chris: Rumor: Marvel and Lucasfilm Already in Production on a Secret ‘Star Wars’ Show About Doctor Aphra
- Chris: That Quentin Tarantino ‘Star Trek’ Movie Might Not Happen After All
All the other stuff you need to know:
