Daily Podcast: Ready Player One, Avengers: Infinity War, MoviePass, Black Adam, Netflix vs. Cannes, Joaquin Phoenix, and More
Posted on Wednesday, April 11th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
On the April 11, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Chris Evangelista and Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about MoviePass, Paul Thomas Anderson, Black Adam, Netflix vs. Cannes, Joaquin Phoenix, Alex Garland, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ready Player One.
In the News:
- MoviePass CEO Wants Moviefone to Be Their Own Rotten Tomatoes
- Paul Thomas Anderson Just Directed an Adam Sandler Netflix Special
- ‘Black Adam’ Movie Could Begin Filming in 2019, Says Dwayne Johnson
- Netflix Pulls All Films Out of Cannes Following Competition Ban
- Joaquin Phoenix Won’t Let Heath Ledger’s Iconic Joker Scare Him Away From The Role
- ‘Annihilation’ Director Alex Garland’s Haunted House Script ‘The Toymaker’s Secret’ is Getting Made
- ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has Already Sold More Advance Tickets Than The Last 7 MCU Movies Combined
- How Steven Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’ Recreated a Classic Stanley Kubrick Movie
Other articles mentioned:
- ‘You Were Never Really Here’ is a Brilliant Movie Because of What It Doesn’t Show Us [Spoiler Review]
