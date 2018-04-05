Daily Podcast: Rampage Reactions, Box Office, Jay and Silent Bob, MoviePass, Terminator, Talisman, and Lord of the Rings
Posted on Thursday, April 5th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 5, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film news, including Rampage, Infinity War, Star Wars, MoviePass, The Accountant, Jay and Silent Bob, Terminator, The Talisman, and Lord of the Rings.
Opening Banter: Peter saw Rampage last night at the World Premiere.
In the News:
- ‘Rampage’ Early Buzz: Dwayne Johnson Does His Thing in Your Latest Mindless, Loud Guilty Pleasure
- Shocking ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Box Office Tracking Suggests the Film Will Be a Hit
- ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Tops the Most Profitable Movies of 2017
- ‘The Accountant’ Was the Most Rented Movie of 2017
- ‘Jay and Silent Bob’ Are Back – in a Virtual Reality Series
- Abandoned ‘Terminator Genisys’ Sequel Plot Focused on Cyborg John Connor
- MoviePass Acquires Moviefone, Lifts Ban of Popular AMC Theaters
- ‘The Talisman’ Movie: Spielberg Might Finally Adapt the Stephen King, Peter Straub Novel
- Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Show Has a Five Season Commitment, a Billion Dollar Budget, Peter Jackson and a Possible Spin-Off
