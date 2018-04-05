Who could’ve possibly seen this coming? Not even Nostradamus could’ve predicted this one! Early Avengers: Infinity War box office tracking suggests the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be – wait for it – a hit.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that Avengers: Infinity War is going to make a good amount of money at the box office. I know, I know – I’m taking a big risk here, but sometimes you just have to live dangerously. I’m just kidding, of course – we all had a suspicion that the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would do big business, and now we have proof. Deadline reports that early Infinity War box office tracking has the film on its way to a $200M-plus opening. This would be a record for an April release, beating previous April record holders Furious 7 ($147M) and Fate of the Furious ($98.7M).

Not only will this result in a record April opening, but that $200 million-plus will put Infinity War in rare company. As Variety confirms, “only seven other films in history have topped $175 million in their debuts and only five have hit the $200 million mark.” In other words, Avengers: Infinity War is going to be big. This news shouldn’t seem very surprising – Marvel movies always do well at the box office, and Infinity War is a huge event film. Not only is it a new MCU film, it’s the culmination of every previous MCU film leading up to this moment. In a sense, it’s the end of an era and the beginning of something new. People have spent the last 10 years investing themselves in these characters – they’re going to want to see how it all pays off.

I went ahead and broke down the opening weekend of every MCU film (with help from Box Office Mojo). Infinity War‘s $200M-plus opening weekend will put it in line with previous MCU films The Avengers ($207,438,708 opening weekend), and Black Panther ($202,003,951 opening weekend).

Phase One:

Iron Man – $98,618,668

The Incredible Hulk – $55,414,050

Iron Man 2 – $128,122,480

Thor – $65,723,338

Captain America: The First Avenger – $65,058,524

The Avengers – $207,438,708

Phase Two:

Iron Man 3 – $174,144,585

Thor: The Dark World – $85,737,841

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – $95,023,721

Guardians of the Galaxy – $94,320,883

Avengers: Age of Ultron – $191,271,109

Ant-Man – $57,225,526

Phase Three:

Captain America: Civil War – $179,139,142

Doctor Strange – $85,058,311

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $146,510,104

Spider-Man: Homecoming – $117,027,503

Thor: Ragnarok – $122,744,989

Black Panther – $202,003,951

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War opens on April 27, 2018.