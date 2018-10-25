On the October 25 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Marvel Land, The Haunting of Hill House, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Joker, and George Miller.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: