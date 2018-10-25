Daily Podcast: Pirates of the Caribbean, Marvel Land, Haunting of Hill House, Girl in the Spider’s Web, Killer Klowns, Joker & George Miller
Posted on Thursday, October 25th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 25 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Marvel Land, The Haunting of Hill House, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Joker, and George Miller.
In The News:
-
Chris: ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Reboot Being Explored by Disney, With ‘Deadpool’ Writers Handling the Script
-
Peter: Marvel Land Ride Details Revealed For Disney California Adventure
-
Chris: If ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Season 2 Happens, It Will Focus On Different Characters
-
Ben: ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ Early Buzz: A Mixed Response, But Claire Foy is a Great Lisbeth Salander
-
Chris: New ‘Killer Klowns from Outer Space’ and ‘Critters’ Movies in the Works at SyFy
-
Ben: ‘Joker’ Movie Casts Young Bruce Wayne and Alfred, Continues to Baffle Us
-
Chris: George Miller’s ‘Fury Road’ Follow-Up Will Take ‘Three Thousand Years Of Longing’, Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba to Star
-
-
-
-
-
-
