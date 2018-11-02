Daily Podcast: Parenting Advice For Film Fanatics, Avatar, Inside Man 2, Doctor Who, Gladiator, The Time Machine & Penny Dreadful
Posted on Friday, November 2nd, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 2, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Avatar, Inside Man 2, Doctor Who, Gladiator, The Time Machine and Penny Dreadful. And a new edition of Advice Corner with Chris Evangelista, he’ll answer a question about parenting.
In The News:
- HT: Are These The Avatar Sequel Titles (And Is It Too Late to Change Them?)
- Chris: ‘Inside Man 2’ Casts Aml Ameen Cast in the Lead, Sounds More Like a Remake Than a Sequel
- HT: ‘It’ Director Andy Muschietti Adapting H.G. Wells Classic ‘The Time Machine’, Leonardo DiCaprio Producing
- Chris: ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Moving Forward With Ridley Scott Directing
- HT: ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special Scrapped for the First Time in 13 Years
- Chris: ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Will Continue the ‘Penny Dreadful’ Saga in 1930s Los Angeles
In Advice Corner with Chris Evangelista:
- Yerbolat Yeskaliyev (pronounced Your ball) from Bay Area of California writes in: “Hello Peter and the gang.. This is probably 3rd time I feel the need in interacting with slashfilm daily. First 2 times were via itunes review and Twitter. I would like to say it again, I really enjoy both podcasts and becoming somewhat addicted to daily dose =), so thank you all for your very nice work, it is appreciated!!!! I gotta be honest, I am not a website article reader that much, I stick with podcasts. My most favorite is when Daily has full crew with 2 of my faves Chris and HT!! This genius new segment “Life Advice with Chris” is amazing, funny and maybe even helpful, so far it’s a big Maybe :):):) Ok got with that out of the way… Here is my question. I’m an immigrant from a country with a much more relaxed age rating system and I grew up watching hard R even NC-17 rated films such as “shocking asia” at age 12. Hollywood R rated movies were acceptable in our household with no problems. After coming to US I have encountered this new to me system of age restriction and parental control. To me, at the time it didn’t make much sense and I saw it as a dumb thing. However, time went by and I am a father now, although my child is not yet old enough to watch movies. I have drastically changed my views towards parental control and movie age ratings…. I am definitely not going to show my son a Tinto Brass film at age 10, but I also don’t want to be so strict that not watching some R rated films at a young age can turn him into fragile scaredy cat. Where does Chris stand on this subject and how should I proceed with my dilemma? Should I censor the media for my kid and let him decide later in life if he likes that type of entertainment? Or should I take my own experience as an example and allow him to watch whatever interests him (within moral boundaries) of course. Thank you in advance. Keep up good work. Best regards!! Name: Yerbol (pronounced as who’s ball? YOUR BALL) =) location: Bay Area California. Ps. To make ur podcast better, try making episodes twice a day and twice as long… Lol”
The Advice Corner theme song was created by Love you Wally.
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
