We may have just learned the titles to the next four Avatar movies. A new report claims to have learned all four sequel titles, which until now have simply been referred to as Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. And maybe it would have been better if it stayed that way.

BBC News reports that the outlet has seen “documentation” containing plans for the future of the Avatar franchise that references four specific projects: Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa. The four titles match up with the number of sequels, so voila, those may be the Avatar sequel titles.

But, before we dive into how spectacularly bad some of these titles are (The Seed Bearer? Really?), let’s first approach this with a healthy heaping of salt. Though the source is credible, it’s possible that this documentation doesn’t refer to the upcoming four sequels helmed by James Cameron. Perhaps they’re placeholder titles for the films to use during production — a common practice, especially for productions that maintain a high level of secrecy. Or they could be titles for potential Avatar video games or AR experiences. /Film has reached out to Fox and has not yet received a response.

Or maybe we wish that were so. Because these titles are pretty ridiculous, even for a sci-fi series about humans mining a planet occupied by giant, blue humanoid aliens.

Breaking Down the Avatar Sequel Titles

First, The Way of the Water: Okay, we do know for a fact that Cameron is experimenting with underwater technology and the sequels will explore the aquatic side of Pandora. Ranking it on a scale of tolerable to ludicrous: Acceptable because it reminds me of Zelda.

Second, The Seed Bearer: This is the worst one, the one that I’m embarrassed to even type out. Cameron and co. have to know what kind of dirty jokes this will spawn (see I’ve started already!) right? Yes, I know it refers to the seeds of the Tree of Souls, but that doesn’t mean I have to like it.

Next, The Tulkun Rider: I don’t know what this is and I won’t respond to it.

Last, The Quest for Eywa: What does this mean? As far as I remember (or as Avatar Wiki tells me), Eywa is the “guiding force and deity of Pandora and the Na’vi,” not something that needs to be sought out. Unless it’s a quest for Eywa to save Pandora? In that case, the title makes more sense, though it’s still just as clunky.

Avatar 2 will hit theaters on December 18, 2020, followed by Avatar 3 on December 17, 2021; then Avatar 4 on December 20, 2024; and finally Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.