Daily Podcast: New Star Wars TV Series Announced, Disney+, Fantastic Beasts, Conan O’Brien, Sabrina, Avengers 4, and Orange is the New Black.
Posted on Friday, November 9th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 9, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Disney+, Hulu, Star Wars, Fantastic Beasts, Conan O’Brien, Sabrina, Avengers 4, and Orange is the New Black.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: It’s finally Friday!
In The News:
- Ben: Disney’s Streaming Service is Called Disney+, Here’s How It Will Be Different From Netflix
- Ben: Disney Wants Hulu to Have More Original Programming and Expand Internationally
- Ben: New Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ Show Announced, Diego Luna to Reprise His Role as Cassian Andor
- Chris: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Review Roundup: The Series Runs Out of Magic
- Ben: Conan O’Brien Wants to Reinvent Late Night Talk Shows For the YouTube Generation
- Chris: Satanic Temple Raises Hell With $50 Million ‘Sabrina’ Lawsuit
- Ben: ‘Avengers 4’ is Currently Three Hours Long, Says Director Joe Russo
- Ben: ‘Orange is the New Black’ Sequel Show Being Considered at Lionsgate
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.