On the November 9, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Disney+, Hulu, Star Wars, Fantastic Beasts, Conan O’Brien, Sabrina, Avengers 4, and Orange is the New Black.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: It’s finally Friday!

In The News:

Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: